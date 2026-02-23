Resident shares photos after making concerning discovery at local park: 'Report to the city'

A common question when posed about preferences for where to live is "beaches or mountains." Many citizens of Vancouver, British Columbia, live there because they don't have to choose.

To no one's surprise, the beaches are some of the most popular places to visit in Vancouver, especially around popular photo spots, such as the Engagement sculpture next to Sunset Beach. Unfortunately, because it is often frequented by traveling couples, it's common to find extra litter from celebratory accessories, like the trash found by one Redditor who shared to the r/NiceVancouver subreddit.

"Please don't litter. Plastic glitter all over the grass under the Engagement rings at Sunset Beach spanning an area about 10 metres x 20 metres. Celebrations can happen without leaving forever plastic embedded in the grass in a public park," the OP posted.

The attached images show small squares of shiny plastic confetti that were likely used when toasting a new engagement.

Getting outside is important for both mental and physical health, but it's also important to leave no trace, especially with non-biodegradable items. While some park officials do minimal maintenance, it does not mean that all the trash left behind will magically disappear at the end of the day. When garbage is left behind, it ruins the experience for the next visitors.

These glitter pieces were large enough to attract wildlife, which may mistake them for food. It may also easily get into the soil or blow into the ocean that's mere feet away from the sculpture. When plastics enter waterways, they break down into microplastics and gradually enter the food chain and drinking water.

According to Vancouver's bylaws, anyone caught littering in public spaces will be subject to a fine of no less than $50 and no more than $2,000. There are plenty of trash and recycling receptacles, leaving no excuse for visitors to leave any trash behind.

The locals in the comments shared similar stories and encouraged them to reach out to authorities.

"Yesterday I came across someone's entire picnic trash in the park, like they pulled a full Don Draper and just shook everything off their picnic blanket before leaving," one Redditor shared.

"Please also report to the city," one user suggested.

