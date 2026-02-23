  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident shares photos after making concerning discovery at local park: 'Report to the city'

Commenters shared similar stories.

by Brianne Nemiroff
It's important to leave no trace when enjoying public spaces. One conversation on the r/NiceVancouver subreddit centered around the impact of disrespecting the iconic engagement sculpture in a Vancouver public park.

Photo Credit: iStock

A common question when posed about preferences for where to live is "beaches or mountains." Many citizens of Vancouver, British Columbia, live there because they don't have to choose.

To no one's surprise, the beaches are some of the most popular places to visit in Vancouver, especially around popular photo spots, such as the Engagement sculpture next to Sunset Beach. Unfortunately, because it is often frequented by traveling couples, it's common to find extra litter from celebratory accessories, like the trash found by one Redditor who shared to the r/NiceVancouver subreddit.

It's important to leave no trace when enjoying public spaces. One conversation on the r/NiceVancouver subreddit centered around the impact of disrespecting the iconic engagement sculpture in a Vancouver public park.
Photo Credit: Reddit
It's important to leave no trace when enjoying public spaces. One conversation on the r/NiceVancouver subreddit centered around the impact of disrespecting the iconic engagement sculpture in a Vancouver public park.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Please don't litter. Plastic glitter all over the grass under the Engagement rings at Sunset Beach spanning an area about 10 metres x 20 metres. Celebrations can happen without leaving forever plastic embedded in the grass in a public park," the OP posted.

The attached images show small squares of shiny plastic confetti that were likely used when toasting a new engagement.

Getting outside is important for both mental and physical health, but it's also important to leave no trace, especially with non-biodegradable items. While some park officials do minimal maintenance, it does not mean that all the trash left behind will magically disappear at the end of the day. When garbage is left behind, it ruins the experience for the next visitors.

These glitter pieces were large enough to attract wildlife, which may mistake them for food. It may also easily get into the soil or blow into the ocean that's mere feet away from the sculpture. When plastics enter waterways, they break down into microplastics and gradually enter the food chain and drinking water.

According to Vancouver's bylaws, anyone caught littering in public spaces will be subject to a fine of no less than $50 and no more than $2,000. There are plenty of trash and recycling receptacles, leaving no excuse for visitors to leave any trash behind.

The locals in the comments shared similar stories and encouraged them to reach out to authorities.

"Yesterday I came across someone's entire picnic trash in the park, like they pulled a full Don Draper and just shook everything off their picnic blanket before leaving," one Redditor shared.

"Please also report to the city," one user suggested.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider