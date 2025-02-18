  • Outdoors Outdoors

Advocate sounds alarm over disturbing scene at local pond: 'Discussions will be held … to find a solution'

by Amy Boyington
Once a thriving habitat for rare Indian turtles, a pond in India's Kajalheri village is now facing severe pollution, The Tribune reported. Increasing water pollution from a wastewater drain has driven several turtles away, threatening their survival and the area's delicate ecosystem.

What's happening?

According to the report, many turtles at a pond have been forced to leave their home in search of safer waters. A drain controlling road water runoff was the culprit, directing polluted water to the pond.

The pond housed rare turtle species, such as Indian peacock turtles and Indian softshell turtles. Vinod Kadwasra, state president of a wildlife protection society, told The Tribune that as many as 200 Indian softshell turtles and 50 red-roofed turtles, also known as red-crowned roofed turtles, lived there.

To escape the hazardous pond, some of the turtles found a new home in a nearby canal. However, others wandered onto roads to find new shelter and were hit by traffic. 

Why is the polluted pond concerning?

Water pollution threatens the ecosystem of the pond and the already endangered turtle species that live there. Many turtles, like the Indian softshell turtle, help keep water clean by feeding on organic matter and algae. They also disperse seeds through their droppings, maintaining plant diversity. As they move away from the pond, its natural balance deteriorates, which could affect other pond inhabitants.

The water and plastic waste going into the pond could also contaminate soil. Pollutants that seep into the ground can degrade soil, potentially making it unsafe for crops. Over time, contaminants could spread to nearby water sources, affecting other communities.

What's being done about the Kajalheri village pond pollution?

The Tribune reported Kadwasra has asked local authorities to block the drain from entering the pond.

Fatehabad City Magistrate Pramesh Singh said, "The matter was taken up in the meeting and discussions will be held with the department concerned to find a solution."

Options include using a culvert to separate wastewater from rainwater and building a low fence to protect turtles from traveling onto roads.

Even if you're far from Kajalheri, you can still reduce water pollution in your local community. Dispose of waste properly and favor using natural, chemical-free cleaning products. You can also support local wastewater management initiatives and conservation initiatives to keep nearby ponds, lakes, and rivers clean.

