Experts issue warning over shocking impacts of simple children's toy: 'There are so many different challenges'

Endangered seals on the coast of Wales face a number of challenges, both from the local human population and the changing climate at large. One shockingly large problem comes from a simple toy, Wales Online reported: a type of frisbee called "flying rings."

What's happening?

Flying rings are made of plastic and are donut-shaped with a hollow center. They cost manufacturers mere pennies, so they're sold cheaply in a wide range of stores all over Wales. Because they aren't expensive, users are often careless with them, leaving them behind on beaches or near waterways where they can wash down into the sea.

Unfortunately, these brightly colored, floating objects aren't just toys for people. They also look like lots of fun to curious seals. When the animals try to bite them or put their heads through them, these flying rings very quickly get stuck around their necks.

Like any other object that gets stuck around a wild animal's neck, the flying ring can cause major problems. At the best of times, it leads to sores and infections. But over time, there's a serious risk that it will interfere with eating or cause strangulation.

"Most seals that become entangled, whether it's in discarded fishing nets or ropes or all these particular rings, we can't actually rescue them because there are so many different challenges and difficulties," said Gareth Richards, founder of Gower Seal Group and vice chairman of the UK Seal Alliance Executive, per Wales Online.

"For example, geographically it might not be the right place to try an effective rescue. We've got to think of the safety of our medics, our rescuers, and of course the safety for not only that particular seal, but also of the other seals that may well be in the vicinity all around as well. So it's a very small percentage of those that are fortunate to be rescued."

Why is this threat to seals important?

The coast of Wales is home to a significant portion of the world population of the rare North Atlantic grey seal. Threats like plastic trash and discarded fishing gear could shrink that population even further, nudging it toward extinction.

Plastic trash on beaches is also unpleasant for human beachgoers; being responsible with our waste is the No. 1 way to keep these shared spaces beautiful for everyone.

What's being done about discarded flying rings?

In September, the Swansea local authority became the first local government in Wales to place a voluntary ban on flying rings to protect its aquatic wildlife. Other local governments are following suit, especially coastal ones. It's hoped that landlocked areas will also ban the toys so that travelers don't bring them to the coast, either.

