Five endangered sea turtles named Times New Roman, Papyrus, and Gigi swim free off Cape Cod

"These five turtles are now strong enough to survive entirely on their own in the wild."

After rehabilitation, five endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles with names borrowed from popular fonts are safely back in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod.

Times New Roman, Papyrus, Gigi, Walter Turncoat, and Punk Kid were released after months of intensive care.

What happened?

The turtles had been treated for serious medical problems — including pneumonia, dehydration, and trauma — before the New England Aquarium in Quincy released them after about seven months of rehab, according to Popular Science.

The New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital picks a theme every year for how they name their rescued turtles — and this year's theme was common fonts. The five animals were all stranded in Massachusetts in December 2025: Times New Roman in Dennis on Dec. 3; Papyrus in Wellfleet and Gigi in Brewster on Dec. 5; and Walter Turncoat and Punk Kid in Truro on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.

The releases followed an especially busy 2025 cold-stunning season. The aquarium treated almost 500 live sea turtles, according to Popular Science, with most being Kemp's ridleys found around Cape Cod between November and December by staff and volunteers from Mass Audubon's Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to Popular Science, the aquarium has released 35 turtles off Cape Cod so far this summer, while several others are still in treatment before they can be cleared for the trip back home.

Why does it matter?

Kemp's ridley sea turtles are endangered and face mounting pressure from habitat disruption, entanglement in fishing gear, and extreme environmental stress.

Cape Cod's cold-stunning season has become an annual wildlife emergency that can quickly become deadly for sea turtles — another case in Massachusetts with a Kemp Ridley sea turtle named Pancake who was able to return to the Atlantic after months of care. When water temperatures drop sharply, sea turtles can become lethargic, immobile, wash ashore, and develop life-threatening complications without fast intervention.

Healthy ocean ecosystems support coastal economies, fisheries, and tourism, while conservation work creates opportunities for researchers, volunteers, and local organizations to protect wildlife in real time.

What's being done?

Ahead of the release, the rescue team tagged the turtles with help from scientists at the New England Aquarium's Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, according to Popular Science.

Those tags are meant to track behavior, habitat use, and survivorship. That information can help future conservation efforts by showing experts where the animals travel and what risks they face after release.

During the winter rescue season, aquarium staff and Wellfleet Bay volunteers patrol beaches and respond to strandings, getting cold-stunned turtles into treatment as quickly as possible.

Some of this year's turtles will also be included in the aquarium's Sea Turtle Tracker, according to Popular Science, giving people a way to follow their journeys through the Atlantic and stay connected to conservation work happening close to where they live.

"Our team tracks each turtle's progress closely and adjusts care as needed throughout recovery," Dr. Melissa Joblon, Director of Animal Health at the New England Aquarium, said in a statement. "These five turtles are now strong enough to survive entirely on their own in the wild. That's the goal every time."

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