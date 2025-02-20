State officials announce massive update to 'cherished' state park: 'I look forward to families experiencing this'

The property will double the amount of land for public use.

The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be getting bigger. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has invested $43 million to acquire over 3,000 acres of land adjacent to the state park in Llano County. The property will double the amount of land for public use at Enchanted Rock, according to a TPWD news release.

The expansion offers new recreational opportunities and will preserve the region's unique landscape and ecosystem.

Enchanted Rock is known for its massive pink granite dome rising 425 feet above the surrounding terrain. The newly purchased land, previously used for private hunting, includes a distinctive rock formation that could provide new lookout points of the iconic dome. The addition will enrich the visitor experience and ensure the conservation of the area.

The expansion is part of a larger initiative funded by the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund — $1 billion in funding established by Texas voters in 2023. The fund aims to develop and expand state parks, meeting the demand of the growing number of visitors as well as ensuring natural spaces are preserved.

"Enchanted Rock is cherished by Texans across the state, and we are thrilled to add a property of this size and scope to this beloved park," said Jeff Hildebrand, chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. "I look forward to families experiencing this new addition to Enchanted Rock SNA and creating lasting memories for generations to come."

The TPWD will gather public input to develop a plan for the property, per the release. For the community, being able to go and experience a park of this nature is proven to be beneficial for one's health.

According to the National Park Service, a 30-minute visit to a park can improve heart health, reduce inflammation, and boost your immune system — all of which can reduce risks of cancer and disease. Further, just five minutes of walking in nature can lower cortisol levels and reduce anxiety and depression.

Preserving national and state parks is also important for protecting natural resources and wildlife. There are a myriad of environmental benefits, including protecting habitats for rare and endangered plants and animals, protecting clean air and water, and combating climate change.

Looks like Enchanted Rock will only get more enchanting for locals and visitors alike.

