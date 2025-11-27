EMTs capture heart-melting moment on video while saving helpless creature: 'Thank you for your empathy'

Volunteer emergency medical technicians (EMTs) in Peekskill, New York, stumbled across an animal in need while mid-transporting a patient to the hospital. After handing off the patient, the EMTs returned to the scene to rescue the distressed animal.

Shared on Facebook last month by the Peekskill Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps (PCVAC), a video shows a PCVAC crew member approaching a stranded skunk in the middle of the road that had a cup stuck on its head.

We help save all lives, not just human ones 🦨😤 Late Wednesday night PCVAC crews came across a skunk in distress while transporting a patient. After clearing the hospital, crews scoured the street to locate the animal. Once located on Brown Street, EMT Wilkes bravely and safely removed the cup from the skunk's head If you're interested in volunteering, please apply online at www.pcvac.org Posted by Peekskill Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps on Monday, October 20, 2025

The cup was so tightly jammed on the skunk's head that the EMT failed multiple times to pull the cup off. After struggling for almost a minute playing tug of war, the EMT successfully freed the skunk, who quickly scurried away.

In the video, the PCVAC crew member is seen with a wide smile on his face as he watches the skunk retreat from the road.

Unfortunately, there have been many stories of stranded animals due to human-caused pollution.

Stray dogs in Malaysia have been accidentally trapping their heads in plastic waste they find in the trash. An animal shelter organization urged Malaysians to crush plastic jugs and jars before tossing them to prevent potential animal injuries.

Marine life, including sea turtles and dolphins, has also been getting tangled in ghost fishing gear left behind in the waters by recreational anglers and commercial fisheries. These entanglements lead to prolonged injury, disability, and even death.

Our trash — especially when discarded improperly — threatens animals and wildlife, introducing hazards that they had never had to contend with. Our over 2 billion tons of solid municipal waste we create globally contaminates the land, water, and air with pollutants and toxic chemicals that ultimately raise global temperatures and contribute to extreme weather patterns.

Minimizing waste can reduce environmental harm and create a safer, cleaner, and cooler future for all.

While we may not all be directly at the forefront of saving lives, like PCVAC's crew members, you can still help the cause. If you can't volunteer your time, consider donating resources to support local climate causes.

"Thank you for helping the skunk in distress. How wonderful and thank you for your empathy and compassion," one commenter wrote under the Facebook video.

"Good man," another Facebook user complimented.

