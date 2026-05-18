Visitors … left convinced that they would "never eat another hamburger again."

Emily the Cow, a Holstein Friesian who escaped a Massachusetts slaughterhouse in 1995, became an unlikely icon for animal rights, vegetarianism, and more compassionate food choices.

What began as one dramatic act of survival grew into a lasting public conversation about the treatment of farm animals — and about how the foods people choose can affect both animals and the planet.

According to Atlas Obscura, Emily's story began on Nov. 14, 1995, when the roughly 1,600-pound dairy cow broke out of a slaughterhouse in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, by clearing a 5-foot gate shortly before she was to be slaughtered.

She then spent 40 days on the run through deep snow, reportedly foraging in backyards and, at times, traveling with a herd of deer. According to accounts of her escape, local residents helped her avoid capture by feeding and sheltering her while on the run.

Officials reportedly issued a shoot-on-sight order after repeated attempts to capture her failed. Emily survived anyway. The community rallied behind Emily and her resilient personality until, eventually, the Randa family bought her from the slaughterhouse for $1 and took her to Peace Abbey in Sherborn, Massachusetts, where she lived out the rest of her life in a sanctuary.

That move turned Emily from a runaway into a cause.

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According to Atlas Obscura, at Peace Abbey, Emily became a prominent symbol of animal rights and vegetarianism, giving people a personal connection to an issue that can otherwise feel far away: the treatment of animals in industrial food systems. Visitors from around the country and abroad came to see her and left convinced that they would "never eat another hamburger again," Meg Randa said.

When stories like Emily's lead consumers to think differently about where their food comes from, they can also encourage choices that put less strain on natural resources. Moreover, plant-forward diets are widely associated with fewer heat-trapping emissions and less land and water use than meat-heavy diets.

Emily died on March 30, 2003, from uterine cancer. She was buried at Peace Abbey, where a "Sacred Cow Animal Rights Memorial" was later created at her grave, with a life-sized statue standing there today and preserving her legacy as both a local legend and a broader symbol of compassion.

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