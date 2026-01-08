  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists discover promising new method to eradicate 'devastating' forest pest: 'We need to explore all possible methods'

It targets ash trees, which are prevalent in Minnesota's northern marshlands.

by Craig Gerard
Eradicating the emerald ash borer beetle is critically important for the health of ash trees in Minnesota.

Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers from the University of Minnesota have made a promising discovery in their fight against an invasive pest that devastates ecosystems. They published a study in Forests that said an effective way to eradicate emerald ash borer beetles is to expose them to certain parasitic fungi. 

The emerald ash borer beetle targets ash trees, which are prevalent in Minnesota's northern marshlands, and the insect has also caused infestation problems in other states, such as Oregon. The researchers found that if they exposed the beetles to the spores of the fungi, they would then spread them to other beetles through mating. 

The next step for the researchers is to test the most effective fungi placed in devices across Minnesota's state parks and forests. The hope is that the spread of the fungi among the beetles will help eradicate the population and save the ash trees. 

Invasive species can be devastating to communities. They can soak up vital resources that can lead to the extinction of plants and animals that are vital parts of a local ecosystem. This affects humans too, as it can alter our food chains.  

One way to fight invasive species is to install a native plant lawn. Native plants are a great way to save time and money because they don't require as much water or maintenance as traditional lawns. 

Native plants also strengthen local ecosystems by attracting pollinators. These are the insects and small birds that keep plant life thriving and our food chains humming. Pollinators are estimated to be responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat. 

There are many fantastic options for those considering a native plant lawn. Clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping are all great choices. Even a partial lawn replacement can reap these impressive benefits. 

For their part, the authors behind the beetle study explained the importance of their work. "With a billion ash trees in Minnesota, we need to explore all possible methods to try and control this devastating pest," said co-author Robert Blanchette, a University of Minnesota professor.

What's your preferred style of yard?

Nicely cut grass 😎

Wild grasses and flowers 🌼

Xeriscaping 🌵

Fake grass 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x