Upsetting video shows tourist attraction featuring captive elephant: 'Shame on mankind'

A TikTok post ignited a conversation about wildlife exploitation and tourism.

In a series of clips posted by 3kayas (@3kayas), a woman posed for photos in Thailand with a visibly distressed elephant.

The elephant wore an embellished red hat and decorative covering, but its posture and eyes portrayed a deep sadness. The elephant fiddled nervously with the hat, wearing a fixed and defeated gaze.

The whites of the elephant's eyes showed as they darted around a small, grassless space, and the animal displayed fear of its human handler, who prodded the elephant with a sharp-looking hook.

"Tourists take pics with elephant … she's right to be worried," a caption read.

As the video circulated, viewers expressed alarm and outrage over the elephant's apparent distress.

Many tourists are lured by the potential for animal selfies or up-close encounters, unaware that there's often hidden cruelty. As National Geographic reported, captive-animal encounters are hugely popular, but "many creatures lead dismal lives" behind the facade.



According to World Animal Protection, more than 3,000 elephants are being exploited in the global tourism industry today. One of the most unsettling aspects of elephant tourism is the use of the bullhook, a metal rod with a sharp point used by handlers to jab, prod, or intimidate elephants into compliance.

Baby elephants are routinely taken from their mothers and subjected to a brutal training process called "the crush," in which they are restrained, beaten, starved, and psychologically traumatized until they appear docile enough for tourism purposes.



Elephants are beings with emotions and intelligence, and commenters were vocal about the abuse shown in the video.

"I CAN'T WATCH ANYMORE THIS IS SICKENING POOR ELEPHANT DESERVES BETTER TO BE FREE [...] I DONT LIKE SEEING THAT. THE END OF THE STICK LOOKS LIKE A HOOK," a distressed user wrote.

"Pure evil. When will humans ever stop exploiting animals?" another replied.

"Shame on mankind, we are so cruel to [animals]," wrote a third.

This video and user reaction served as a reminder that not every wildlife "experience" is benign or ethical.

Animals aren't props that are prodded around, and their lives depend on our choices. Moreover, incidents like this one endanger wildlife, as animals that put humans at risk may be euthanized.

Before you travel, do your research. Support true sanctuaries, avoid cheap animal interactions and photo-ops, and spend your travel dollars to help protect animals and their habitats, rather than exploiting them.

