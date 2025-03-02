Park visitor caught on video deliberately provoking wild elephant: 'Unacceptable'

A national park visitor who provoked an elephant so he could take a photograph was quickly arrested and fined for the actions.

The offense happened at Bandipur National Park in Karnataka, India.

Shahul Hameed, 32, was arrested less than 24 hours later and fined 25,000 rupees ($286.92) for violating wildlife protection guidelines, the Hindustan Times reported.

He had shouted and waved at the animal, causing it distress, according to authorities. The misconduct was caught on video and shared on social media. B. Prabhakaran, Bandipur Tiger Reserve's project director, said that's how the crime came to officials' attention.

"The elephant was merely searching for food near the highway, but the man deliberately tried to enrage it for the sake of photos," environmentalist Joseph Hoover told the Times. "This is unacceptable. He should have been booked under stringent laws to set an example."

Elephants and other wildlife are protected in India under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and other statutes.

At Bandipur, there are more than 1,100 Asian elephants, the largest land mammals on the continent, per the park website. The park is within the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and features the second-most tigers in the country. Other highlights include leopards, gaur, primates, spotted and sambar deer, and more than 250 bird species and reptiles.

Conservation efforts are vital to this biodiversity and to future generations' experiences of the natural world, the survival of which is threatened by rising global temperatures, habitat destruction, and waste pollution. Humans' burning of dirty fuels for energy, clearing of land for development, and trashing hazards such as single-use plastics are largely to blame.

You can help support elephants and other living things that can't speak for themselves by using your voice and taking local action. For your next vacation, consider ecotourism and low-impact travel options.

"I realised my mistake and have paid the fine," Hameed said in a statement. "People should respect wildlife and avoid disturbing animals for photographs."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







