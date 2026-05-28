'The entire family rumbled': Orphaned baby elephant reunited with herd after rescue

"Elephants are highly social, forming powerful bonds between each other that last a lifetime."

A lost elephant calf in northern Kenya got a rare second chance after researchers tracked down the herd they believed she belonged to and carefully guided her back to the group, and researchers captured footage of the emotional reunion.

According to Colorado State University, via Phys.org, the 4-month-old calf was found alone at a Kenyan tourist camp where staff secured her to a tree for safety and contacted a research team led by Professor George Wittemyer, who has studied elephants in the region for nearly 30 years.

After giving the calf water and a cooling mud bath, the team searched the Samburu National Reserve for its family. When they found the herd they believed was hers, they brought the calf over and waited to see whether the elephants would accept her.

They did. The calf's aunt, Adelaide, approached first and called to her. The baby answered. Then, Phys.org noted, "the entire family rumbled, trumpeted, and converged on the calf," surrounding her in what Wittemyer described as the greeting ceremony elephants use after long separations.

Researchers later discovered the calf's mother had died, likely of natural causes. The calf's aunts stepped in, and one of them, Markle, even nursed the baby after the reunion.

Elephants rely on strong family networks, and protecting those social systems means protecting the land they move across.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

Wittemyer's team has spent more than 20 years following elephants inside and outside the reserve, documenting how their range has tightened as human populations grow and development spreads. Because elephants need huge amounts of space, conflict can rise quickly when their pathways overlap with areas developed for human use.

Research like this helps conservationists identify the high-traffic areas that should remain open, reducing the odds of dangerous encounters while supporting the survival of an endangered species.

According to Colorado State University, during recent fieldwork, the team used drones to observe herd behavior and placed a solar-powered GPS collar on one elephant in each group.

Each collar also included an acoustic recorder to capture elephant calls as part of an effort to better understand what the animals are communicating.

That research feeds directly into conservation planning. Wittemyer serves on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's African Elephant Specialist Group and meets with government officials to discuss ways to address habitat loss, illegal hunting, and ivory poaching.

"Elephants are highly social, forming powerful bonds between each other that last a lifetime," Wittemyer said. "Similar to our societies, these bonds make up the social fabric of elephant society and underpin the rich behaviors elephants exhibit."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.