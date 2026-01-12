Tear-jerking video shows pet owner helping elderly dog enjoy his favorite spot: 'He's about 100 in dog years'

"This is what they tell you to do."

If you have an old dog, sometimes you can't help but still think of them as your little puppy. But when age catches up to them, your dog may not be able to enjoy all of the same places that they used to.

One Redditor uploaded a heartwarming video to r/ebikes of how they work around that problem (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

The original poster shared how they found a Schwinn trailer on the side of the road for free to attach to their electric bike. It gave them a chance to take their aging dog out and about to enjoy some fresh air.

"I took my elderly dog to the beach, he's [about] 100 in dog years, this is what they tell you to do … so they can smell their favorite places!" wrote the excited dog owner.

