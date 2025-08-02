Local group purchases 30-acre riverfront property with incredible community support: 'This project is integral'

The American River Conservancy (ARC) has successfully acquired 30 new acres of land in El Dorado County, California, for conservation, thanks to generous donations from private individual contributors, Georgetown Gazette reported.

According to the Georgetown Gazette, this land parcel, situated along Highway 49 near the North Fork Cosumnes River, will be converted into a conservation site — the El Dorado Ranch State Wildlife Area — where the public can explore the area in a controlled environment.

Thanks entirely to the donations from individuals in the community, the parcel sold for $150,000 in late June, which will enable the development of a trailhead facility, parking, and other trailhead projects to enhance the conservation site.

This most recent land acquisition is one of four land transactions ARC has executed, amounting to 4,128 acres of permanently protected land to date. According to the Georgetown Gazette, ARC has plans to close another major land conservation transaction by the end of 2026, which will see another 1,984 acres of land under permanent protection.

The planet's rising temperatures and changing weather patterns are affecting humans and wildlife alike, destroying dwellings and habitats, as well as seeing the disappearance of wildlife species.

Land conservation and habitat protection provide wildlife species a safe environment to thrive, which helps sustain a diverse ecosystem, ensuring future generations may be able to see and experience the nature that we once did.

California's latest land conservation project is part of a larger national trend, with conservation projects protecting the land in states like Massachusetts, North Carolina, and New York.

"Protecting open space and wildlife habitat is more important now than ever," said Elena DeLacy, executive director of ARC, per Georgetown Gazette. "While it's a small piece of a much larger vision, this project is integral to connecting more people to nature."

