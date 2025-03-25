Researchers make stunning discovery about animals in major cities: 'We don't know how they do it'

A new study found that animals in urban areas give birth earlier than their rural counterparts.

A research team at Tel Aviv University discovered that urban Egyptian fruit bats give birth about two and a half weeks earlier than rural Egyptian fruit bats.

What's happening?

Egyptian fruit bats inhabit parts of Africa, the Middle East and parts of Eurasia. Researchers sampled female bats from five rural and five urban colonies over three years. The study was published in BMC Biology, with professor Yossi Yovel leading the research team.

"We don't know how they do it," Yovel told Haaretz. "Are they mating earlier? Or perhaps shortening the pregnancy? A lot of bats can control their pregnancy, delaying the implantation of the fetus or by sperm storage. There are different forms of delay."

Researchers focused on the spring breeding season since pup survival rates are lowest in the wintertime. They noted that it gets colder in the country than in the city. A pup's survival improves as the weather gets warmer.

Why is researching bat behavior important?

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, bats are crucial for a healthy ecosystem and play a big part in pest control. Research shows that bats eat enough pests to save more than $1 billion in crop damage and pesticides a year in the United States.

Many bats consume insects, but some feed on nectar. The flying mammals provide essential pollination for various plants, including agave and bananas. They also play a major role in seed dispersal.

While the Egyptian fruit bat is not currently listed as an endangered species, more than half of the bat species in the United States are in severe decline. Per The Nature Conservancy, threats to bat species include loss of habitat and white-nose syndrome — a disease caused by a fungus. Additionally, bats are vulnerable to extinction because most of them have only one pup per year.

What's being done to protect endangered bats?

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has conservation efforts in place to help save bats listed under the Endangered Species Act. The agency has teamed up with partners across the country to raise awareness.

Meanwhile, individuals can also take steps to help endangered bats by promoting natural habitat around their homes. People are also urged to avoid disturbing bats in any way during hibernation to prevent increased activity and potential starvation.

