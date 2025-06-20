Scientists make concerning discovery after studying satellite images of lakes: 'Rapid shrinkage'

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a new model to track the agricultural impact on arid lake ecosystems, which could help improve water resource management.

A news release from the academy explained findings from the research, which focused on creating a model that could accurately identify whether the source of water consumption in croplands is natural or human. Drylands — areas characterized by water scarcity — make up 42% of Earth's land surface and are home to more than 2 billion people.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature reported that around 25-35% of these ecosystems suffer from land degradation caused by unsustainable agricultural practices, which is a troubling sign considering an estimated 44% of global food systems will be impacted by the changing climate.

However, the team from the academy's Aerospace Information Research Institute utilized machine learning, remote sensing technologies, and satellite imagery to monitor lakes, demonstrating that this approach could be a viable solution for conserving water for agricultural and other human needs.

For the study, published in the Journal of Remote Sensing, researchers examined water levels and consumption patterns in the Ebinur Lake Basin in China, a region where they found agricultural expansion is placing immense strain on water resources.

They observed that the lake's surface water area decreased by nearly 40% between 2003 and 2015, and human activities accounted for approximately 77% of the cropland water consumption.

According to the study, "To restore the SWA of Ebinur Lake to its ideal 800 km2, an additional water of 0.29 km3 would be required. Alarmingly, Ebinur Lake has resumed rapid shrinkage since 2020, and urgent action is needed to prevent further degradation."

Most of the activities that caused water supplies to decline so rapidly were related to agriculture. The researchers discovered that croplands near the lake increased by 50% during the study period, which consequently led to a surge in water consumption.

However, there is a silver lining in the findings. Using these advanced technologies, such as high-resolution satellite data, water resource managers can monitor water levels in real time, employ more effective irrigation techniques, and conserve areas near lakes to prevent them from drying up.

These strategies could be especially beneficial in Central Asia, where population growth, declining glacial melt, inconsistent rainfall, and ecosystem changes are having a negative impact on water supplies.

Farmers are also exploring alternative irrigation techniques, such as acequia waterways in Colorado, which mimic natural water flows to reduce the volume of water needed for agriculture. In Chile, which suffers from frequent droughts, farmers are growing rice with less water by watering crops less frequently and spacing seedlings farther apart.

Techniques such as these not only boost food security but also contribute to the long-term goal of helping the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.