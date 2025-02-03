Scientists issue grim prediction for critical resource in 2025: 'We are seeing worse extremes on both sides'

The latest report from a large group of scientists and researchers whose mission is to keep an eye on Earth's water warns that our overheating planet is "wreaking havoc" on our planet's water cycle and that the outlook for 2025 is grim.

What's happening?

The Global Water Monitor (GWM) is a network of organizations and individual experts who collaborate with the goal of offering free, rapid, and global climate and water resource data.

The GWM has pioneered approaches to merging and analyzing water-related measurements from satellites and ground stations that help them deliver timely insights into rainfall patterns, atmospheric conditions, soil moisture levels, river discharge, and water body volumes.

The GWM's latest report includes a dire outlook for 2025, warning of the potential for new droughts to develop or intensify in northern South America, southern Africa, northern Africa, Central Asia, parts of North America, and Western Australia. The report not only has projections for this year, but it also summarizes a challenging year for the planet's water resources in 2024.

"In 2024, Earth experienced its hottest year on record and water systems across the globe bore the brunt, wreaking havoc on the water cycle," said Professor Albert van Dijk, the lead author of the report, per The Guardian. "Heavy rainfall events also caused widespread flash flooding in Afghanistan and Pakistan, killing more than 1,000 people. Wildfires driven by the hot and dry weather burned through more than 52,000 sq km in September alone, releasing vast amounts of greenhouse gases. So we are seeing worse extremes on both sides."

Why is the new report on Earth's water resources important?

The GWM report found a troubling trend that favors more extremely dry months.

The report notes that record dry months were 38% more common compared to the 1995-2005 baseline average for global precipitation over land. On the other end of the spectrum, extreme precipitation events in 2024 were 52% more common, with West Africa, Europe, and Asia experiencing record-breaking daily rainfall events.

"From historic droughts to catastrophic floods, these extreme events impact lives, livelihoods, and entire ecosystems," added Van Dijk.

"In 2024, water-related disasters caused more than 8,700 fatalities, displaced 40 million people, and resulted in economic losses exceeding US$550 billion globally, with true figures likely higher due to incomplete data and events not listed," stated the GWM report.

The biggest toll in terms of human tragedy came from the most damaging events that occurred in Africa, South Asia, and Papua New Guinea. Floods and drought displaced over 30 million in Southern Africa and the Sahel region. These events exacerbated food insecurity, creating food shortages for over 30 million people.

The report also noted over $520 billion in economic damage globally from tropical cyclones and ecological damage from droughts and deforestation-related fires in the Amazon rainforest.

What's being done about the impacts of a warming world on Earth's water cycle?

"We need to prepare and adapt to inevitably more severe extreme events," suggested Van Dijk. "That can mean stronger flood defences, developing more drought-resilient food production and water supplies, and better early warning systems. Water is our most critical resource, and its extremes — both floods and droughts — are among the greatest threats we face."

Reducing the amount of heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere is crucial. We can all take some simple steps that will help like unplugging "energy vampires" in our homes, upgrading to LED bulbs, and weathering our homes.

