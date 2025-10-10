Experts discover surprising way birds can help predict future — here's what they found

When birds arrive earlier at their spot for the winter, it's a possible indicator that the winter is expected to be rough. Bihar, India, may have just gotten that alert.

What's happening?

Several migratory birds have arrived early in the state of Bihar, India, as reported by the Daily Jagran. According to Dr. Gopal Sharma, Bihar coordinator of the Indian Bird Conservation Network, many species of birds have arrived at the top of September instead of their usual mid-October arrival.

Some of the species include a Common Sandpiper, Red-necked Falcon, Glossy Ibis, Grey-headed Lapwing, Stork-billed Kingfisher, and White Wagtail. The district coordinator of the Asian Waterbird Census also reported a rise in sparrows and Baya Weavers.

Experts have attributed their early arrival to temperature changes, as well as the potential for increased water habitat conservation in Bihar.

Why is early migration important?

Early migration points to a few factors: a positive development in the ecosystems and, on the contrary, harsher temperatures.

When migratory animals return to an area and their populations continue to grow year after year, it tells conservationists that the land is rich in food, water, and shelter.

However, if migratory animals are spotted early, it also disrupts the migratory patterns of other animals, depletes food sources early, and increases competition. Overall, this can result in population declines if there isn't enough shelter and resources to go around.

Bird behavior is a big indicator of changing weather, and monitoring it can be a big benefit to humans, according to Almanac.com. If you are walking in a forest and don't hear any birds, or if you're near water and see seagulls fly inland, it is likely a storm is coming. Or, if birds sing while it's raining, expect the rain to clear soon.

What can I do about early migration?

If animals are migrating earlier due to increasing temperatures, everyone can assist by doing their best to lower their carbon output and donating their time to animal conservation organizations.

​Ways to lower your carbon output include eating a plant-based diet, driving an EV like a Rivian, planting a native plants garden at your home, and traveling in ways that give back to the community, like with Kind Traveler.

