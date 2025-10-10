  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts discover surprising way birds can help predict future — here's what they found

Bird behavior is a big indicator.

by Brianne Nemiroff

Photo Credit: iStock

When birds arrive earlier at their spot for the winter, it's a possible indicator that the winter is expected to be rough. Bihar, India, may have just gotten that alert.

What's happening?

Several migratory birds have arrived early in the state of Bihar, India, as reported by the Daily Jagran. According to Dr. Gopal Sharma, Bihar coordinator of the Indian Bird Conservation Network, many species of birds have arrived at the top of September instead of their usual mid-October arrival.

Some of the species include a Common Sandpiper, Red-necked Falcon, Glossy Ibis, Grey-headed Lapwing, Stork-billed Kingfisher, and White Wagtail. The district coordinator of the Asian Waterbird Census also reported a rise in sparrows and Baya Weavers.

Experts have attributed their early arrival to temperature changes, as well as the potential for increased water habitat conservation in Bihar.

Why is early migration important?

Early migration points to a few factors: a positive development in the ecosystems and, on the contrary, harsher temperatures.

When migratory animals return to an area and their populations continue to grow year after year, it tells conservationists that the land is rich in food, water, and shelter.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save 30% on bestselling daily wellness products made with pure ingredients

Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers.

And for a limited time, save 30% off wprobiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more.

Learn more

However, if migratory animals are spotted early, it also disrupts the migratory patterns of other animals, depletes food sources early, and increases competition. Overall, this can result in population declines if there isn't enough shelter and resources to go around.

Bird behavior is a big indicator of changing weather, and monitoring it can be a big benefit to humans, according to Almanac.com. If you are walking in a forest and don't hear any birds, or if you're near water and see seagulls fly inland, it is likely a storm is coming. Or, if birds sing while it's raining, expect the rain to clear soon.

What can I do about early migration?

If animals are migrating earlier due to increasing temperatures, everyone can assist by doing their best to lower their carbon output and donating their time to animal conservation organizations.

​Ways to lower your carbon output include eating a plant-based diet, driving an EV like a Rivian, planting a native plants garden at your home, and traveling in ways that give back to the community, like with Kind Traveler.

Do you worry about the longevity of EV batteries?

For sure 💯

Not really 🤷

Not at all 🙅

I've never thought about it 🤔

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x