Deadly Europe heat dome kills 7 and raises alarm for future summers

"What's happening in Europe now is what we are increasingly preparing for in South Asia within 5-10 years."

Emergency heat alerts, record-breaking temperatures, and images of people scrambling to cool off have drawn widespread attention as Western Europe faces an unusually intense late-May heat wave.

As CNN reported this week, the heat wave has already been linked to at least seven deaths in France and toppled May temperature records in the United Kingdom.

What's happening?

A heat dome recently settled over parts of Western Europe, sending temperatures far beyond what many communities would normally expect in spring.

In the U.K., the Met Office — previously the Meteorological Office — confirmed that Kew Gardens reached 34.8 degrees Celsius, or 94.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperature highs there breached the previous record by 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN.

In France, the national meteorological service issued emergency advisories as conditions worsened. The Associated Press reported that authorities linked at least seven deaths to the heat wave, including the death of a 53-year-old man at a Paris running event and another participant at a Hyrox fitness event in Lyon.

Five drowning deaths were linked to the high temperatures after people sought relief from the heat while swimming, French officials said.

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The heat wave arrived unusually early in the year.

What are the ongoing concerns?

Extreme weather events like this can threaten lives and livelihoods. Dangerous heat can trigger medical emergencies, make outdoor work unsafe, strain transportation systems, reduce water availability, and push people toward risky choices such as swimming in unsafe areas.

Scientists say the heat reflects classic heat-dome conditions, which, according to CNN, "acts like a lid on a pot, trapping hot air and pushing it downward."

What are people saying?

The heat wave is part of a broader pattern of hotter springs, an increased likelihood of heat domes, and growing risks in places not traditionally associated with this kind of early-season heat.

Officials in France, the U.K., and Spain have urged caution, with emergency advisories emphasizing how unusual and dangerous this level of heat is for May.

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