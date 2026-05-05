Thousands of Americans warned to 'shut windows now' as plume of 'hazardous' air engulfs Arizona

Children, older adults, pregnant people, and anyone with heart or lung disease are especially at risk.

A massive dust storm engulfed a large swath of the southwestern United States, with almost 1 million Americans receiving warnings to stay indoors and "shut windows now" to avoid the "hazardous" air.

According to the EPA, the worst conditions stretched across a roughly 100-mile-wide corridor that included Yuma, Arizona, and Imperial County, California. Roughly 400,000 people live within this area, with more than half in Yuma. The Coachella Valley faced an air quality alert on Monday from the National Weather Service due to dust as well.

The danger came from windblown dust carrying high concentrations of particulate matter — pollution small enough to travel deep into people's lungs and trigger or worsen serious respiratory problems. Gusts of wind carrying the dust reached speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, according to the Daily Mail.

According to AirNow, an EPA tool to classify air pollution, an air quality index value above 300 should be considered "hazardous" and is the most concerning category of air.

Meanwhile, as Newsweek reported, the air quality in this situation reached a value of 961, with particulate matter levels far exceeding safe levels. Niland, California, also in Imperial County, had one monitoring station record a horrifying AQI of 1,912 for particulate matter.

Particulate matter is often so small that it can't be seen by the naked eye. But high enough concentrations can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat and worsen asthma and other heart and lung conditions. Children, older adults, pregnant people, and anyone with heart or lung disease are especially at risk, according to the National Weather Service.

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The agency also urged residents to "avoid other sources of pollution such as fireplaces, candles, incense, grilling, and gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment," according to the Daily Mail. Yuma residents were similarly warned to avoid using AC units that could bring outdoor air inside their homes.

Officials urged residents to avoid any activities that could worsen indoor air pollution and take fewer trips outside.

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