'Breathtaking': Video shows massive dust storm swallow highways across Kansas

Drivers can go from relatively clear conditions to whiteout-like visibility almost instantly, leaving little time to slow down or pull over safely.

A massive dust storm swept across northwestern Kansas, creating some stunning visuals and equally hazardous driving conditions. As The Watchers reported, the National Weather Service office in Goodland (NWS Goodland) sounded the warning call for anyone venturing on affected sections of I-70.

What happened?

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack (@AaronJayjack) shared some remarkable footage of the storm on X.

Monster breathtaking dust storm in northern Kansas. Holy shit pic.twitter.com/TKadVro0AK — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) May 17, 2026

Jayjack's video, taken from a parallel stretch of road, shows a massive cloud of dust moving inexorably in the distance. The storm also features thunder and lightning.

"Monster breathtaking dust storm in northern Kansas," Jayjack wrote in the post.

In a different video on X, Jayjack is in the midst of the storm, driving. Visibility is low to say the least, and cars are flashing their hazard lights as a matter of safety while debris, including an apparent tree part, blows across the roadway.

NWS Goodland cautioned that strong winds could loft dust and dirt so intensely that drivers would suddenly be unable to see, according to The Watchers. The agency put out several subsequent warnings on its X account (@NWS Goodland) as the storm made its way from western Kansas to eastern Colorado.

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Why does it matter?

The Watchers noted that local transit officials closed sections of I-70 in both directions after the conditions led to crashes on the highway. That illustrates how dust storms like this are more than dramatic visuals.

Drivers can go from relatively clear conditions to whiteout-like visibility almost instantly, leaving little time to slow down or pull over safely. These events can put lives and livelihoods at risk in several ways. Blowing dust can contribute to pileups, slow emergency response, and shut down major transportation corridors that communities and businesses rely on.

They also come with public health concerns.

Research shows that dust storms can transmit pollutants onto residents through their eyes, skin, and lungs, including fine particles. That can also worsen breathing issues, especially for children, older adults, and people with asthma or other lung conditions.

They're certainly not just an occurrence in the middle of the country, as Coachella attendees found out this year.

What can I do?

In the short term, protection often begins with warnings and road closures. In this case, NWS Goodland repeatedly alerted the public to the danger, and KDOT shut down roadways to keep motorists safe.

Abiding by these measures is critical to avoiding dangerous driving conditions and hazardous pollutants. While viewers of Jayjack's posts were wowed by the visuals, it's better to be safe at home than out in the fray, rolling the dice.

There's hope that one day researchers can better forecast dust storms to elongate warning times for locals.

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