Passenger watches huge wall of dust swallow Albuquerque from departing plane

The footage showed thick waves of dust hanging over the city.

A passenger departing Albuquerque, New Mexico, got a startling view from above as a dust storm rolled over the city, turning the landscape below into a hazy brown blur.

Filmed from a departing plane, the footage showed thick waves of dust hanging over Albuquerque.

As the camera looked back toward the city, the ground became increasingly indistinct.

As the aircraft climbed away, the dust pushed toward Albuquerque and stretched to the horizon.

The eerie scene took place on Memorial Day, when the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque warned of blowing dust in the city's southern and central areas through the afternoon, reported Fox Weather.

According to the NWS, these events form when strong thunderstorm winds drive dust and debris into an area. They create a dense wall that can move quickly and reduce visibility within minutes.

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The storm arrived as New Mexico had been dealing with rain, thunderstorms, and the threat of flash flooding.

While the footage of the blowing dust was mysteriously beautiful, conditions like these can have real impacts for people on the ground.

A sudden drop in visibility can put drivers at immediate risk, especially on highways. People outdoors may also face blowing debris and poor air quality.

They can be especially dangerous for anyone with asthma, allergies, or other respiratory conditions. When dust is suspended in the air, it can irritate the lungs and eyes and make it unsafe to stay outside for long.

When extreme weather events hit communities, workers can lose hours on the job, businesses can face delays or closures. Families may have to spend more on medical care, transportation changes, or storm recovery.

If blowing dust is in the forecast, stay alert to local weather warnings, and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve. Dust can move in quickly, leaving very little time to react once visibility drops.

If you are outside, move indoors as soon as possible, and close windows and doors.

For people with respiratory conditions, it may also help to limit outdoor activity, keep medications nearby, and use indoor air filtration if available.

Drivers should be especially cautious during dust events. Slowing down or delaying trips and checking road updates can help reduce the risk of getting caught in near-zero visibility.

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