Government takes 'unprecedented' step to protect threatened species — here are the latest details

Hundreds of fishing boats will remain docked as the French government and European Commission work to protect dolphins off the country's west coast.

The Council of State ordered commercial fishing vessels over eight meters to cease operations for four weeks through Feb. 20, Radio France Internationale reported. Most ships of that size will be banned for the entire year as well as 2026.

From 2017 to 2023, there were 6,100 annual dolphin bycatch deaths in the Bay of Biscay, ORCA reported via PELAGIS, a marine mammal and seabird watchdog. From December 2023 to March 2024, when a similar statute was in place, there were 1,450 deaths.

The French government is covering 80% of the anglers' revenue.

"This unprecedented measure, aimed at protecting fish species threatened by overfishing, is the largest of its kind in the Bay of Biscay since World War II," RFI stated.

The outlet noted dolphin bycatch deaths have been a problem for decades and that the fishing bans were enacted because of "pressure from environmental groups" and a European Commission investigation.

The body of water is home to many species of cetaceans, which are at risk from plastic pollution, noise pollution, ship strikes, fishing nets, and the changing climate, which is boosting ocean temperatures and altering habitats.

You can help by engaging with organizations that push for action to protect dolphins and other species that cannot speak for themselves.

This fishing ban includes foreign boats and is also backed by Spain, Portugal, and Belgium, though at least one angler has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to oppose the mandatory installation of a monitoring camera, used "to better understand the circumstances behind accidental captures," per RFI.

"This is effective. The numbers prove it," Jérôme Spitz, co-director of PELAGIS, told the radio station.

Still, he said this was merely an "emergency measure" rather than a long-term solution. Julien Lamothe, director of fishers organization FROM Sud-Ouest, said repellents are being tested and that more than 150 of the idle boats already have acoustic buoys to warn dolphins to stay away.

The bay could reopen to anglers in two years.

"A combination of different approaches will be necessary for long-term success," Spitz told RFI.

