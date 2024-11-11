Major oil and gas company forced to clean up 30-ton 'slop' spill — here's what you need to know

Many experts say cleanup efforts for oil spills are "largely ineffective," especially when leaks occur in large bodies of water.

On Oct. 20, the oil and gas giant Shell reported that an oil leak from a pipeline had occurred at its energy and chemicals park on Singapore's Bukom Island. While Shell has since completed cleanup efforts, per Reuters, the environmental damage has already been done.

What's happening?

According to a statement from Shell, an estimated 30-40 metric tons (33-44 U.S. tons) of "slop" — a mixture of water and oil — leaked into Singapore's waters. Following the spill, Shell said it was "actively working with all relevant authorities to manage the cleanup effort" and ensure the safety of communities and the environment.

It used antipollution vessels and containment booms and sprayed dispersants to contain and break up the oil. Shell also partnered with local officials to monitor the spill from above using drones and a helicopter to assist in aerial surveillance.

On Oct. 30, Shell announced that the waters between Bukom Besar and Kechil Islands near the site of the oil spill had been thoroughly cleaned.

"A joint inspection with authorities was conducted yesterday, and authorities have signed off on the status of our completion effort," it said in the statement.

Why is the oil spill concerning?

Even though Shell took immediate action to clean up the oil and limit environmental impacts, it's likely that some of the oil was not recovered. Many experts say cleanup efforts for oil spills are "largely ineffective," especially when leaks occur in large bodies of water.

In fact, Transport Canada, a department of the nation's government, told Hakai Magazine that it estimates only around 10%-15% of oil is ever "recovered from open water."

Even though there are natural oil-eating bacteria that can help with cleanup efforts, they can grow uncontrollably when large amounts of oil are present. In turn, this alters their composition and disturbs marine ecosystems, per research by Carnegie Mellon chemical engineering professors Lynn Walker and Shelley Anna.

In addition, studies show oil spills can cause endocrine disruption, headaches, and respiratory issues, among other ailments, and impact local economies and seafood (though extensive testing is done by authorities to ensure seafood safety).

When you consider that thousands of oil spills happen in U.S. waters alone each year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the impacts can't be understated.

What's being done to prevent oil spills?

Government agencies are now taking steps to hold dirty fuel companies responsible for both preventing future spills and properly cleaning them up should they occur.

For example, the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice announced a $7.4 million settlement for a massive oil spill in Oklahoma and ordered the companies responsible to improve their pipeline management.

In addition, the deadly aftermath of BP's infamous Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010 has prompted the EPA to force oil companies to use "safer and more effective spill mitigating products."

Of course, the best way to prevent oil spills is to stop using oil in the first place, and we can help by switching to electric cars and appliances. In addition, voting for pro-climate candidates and educating ourselves about greenwashing can go a long way in keeping our oceans clean and healthy for current and future generations to enjoy.

