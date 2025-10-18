Zoo officials celebrate first-of-its-kind birth of rare creature: 'Already capturing hearts'

A creature you've probably never heard of was just born at Drusillas Park, a wildlife park in the United Kingdom. According to the BBC, a baby binturong is the first of its kind born at the park.

The rare species — which "is a mammal from the viverridae family, which includes civets and fossas," per the BBC — is native to rainforests in Southeast Asia and is listed as vulnerable. It's also known as a bearcat, but it's neither cat nor bear.

The female binturong born at Drusillas Park was named Boots by the zookeepers and was born to Niffler and Dora, a resident couple at the park. Dora came from Germany and arrived in April.

A zoo spokesperson told the BBC that Boots' arrival is a "rare and significant success for the European breeding programme for binturongs."

She is settling in nicely. Head keeper Gemma Romanis said, "Boots is already capturing hearts on the keeping team, with her sleepy squeaks and sweet personality."

She added that Dora is a wonderful mother to the binlet, which is the term for baby binturongs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Efforts like this have paid off at other zoos in the United Kingdom, too. For example, Chester Zoo's breeding program saw success when a critically endangered eastern black rhino was born in 2023.

Other conservation projects are seeing success in the U.K. as well, including one in Northumberland. In July 2023, four Eurasian beavers were reintroduced to the area. In one year, a baby was born.

These four beavers were also hard at work creating mudscapes, pools, and ponds. They transformed the wetland so much that it enticed Daubenton's bats, gray herons, and kingfishers to move in.

The Northumberland success story is a prime example of why biodiversity is vital. According to The Royal Society, biodiversity is essential for a healthy ecosystem, which is vital for the food we eat and the air we breathe.

These conservation efforts require a significant amount of work and help, including donations, to make them happen.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.