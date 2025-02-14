Scientists make astonishing discovery about how trees have memories — here's the one that helps them survive

Their study analyzed three groups of trees over the last two decades.

Drought is bad news, but, in a surprising twist, a team of researchers discovered that drier times prepare young trees for harsh conditions in the future, Phys.org reported.

The scientists — experts in forest dynamics and the ecology and physiology of plants — found that trees have a memory for water. Equipped with a powerful light-based particle accelerator and clippings of baby leaves and twigs from the treetops of a temperate forest in southern Switzerland, they were able to peer inside the inner workings of trees, according to Phys.org.

"Scanning our samples took all night, but when we stumbled out of the building, we had images capturing every cell in exquisite detail," the team explained, per the outlet.

Their study analyzed three groups of trees over the last two decades. Some were heavily irrigated and grew healthily, some were cut off after 10 years and struggled to grow, and some were never irrigated at all.

This last group was the most interesting. Despite facing more water stress, these trees had no other reference point; drought was all they knew. As a result, they had calibrated their structures — leaves, roots, and cells — to function without abundant resources. A tougher life had prepared these trees for future hardship, Phys.org reported.

On the other hand, the trees that were cut off from irrigation after a decade showed symptoms of extreme drought and saw the worst outcomes because their internal structures remembered when times were good and the water flowed. They grew up expecting abundant resources and were unprepared for water stress, the researchers explained, per Phys.org.

Healthy forests are a cornerstone of a healthy planet. They impact countless species that rely on them for habitat, food, and clean air — including humans. As global temperatures rise, however, drought is an increasingly worrying factor for many wooded regions around the world.

When it comes to forest health, the scientists' discovery may be bad news for older trees, which lived through the wetter 20th century. It's promising news for younger saplings and adolescent trees, though. A drier planet is all they know, and they'll be the most ready for tomorrow, Phys.org reported.

