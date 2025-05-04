  • Outdoors Outdoors

Driver caught on video attempting reckless beach stunt as tide rushes in: 'So ridiculous'

Tourons frequently end up destroying fragile ecosystems.

by Jenny Allison
Tourons frequently end up destroying fragile ecosystems.

Photo Credit: Facebook

A Facebook page dedicated to tourons — a combination of "tourists" and "morons" — recently shared a video that had viewers shaking their heads in bewilderment.

"Don't drive on the beach at high tide," the caption read. "The tide came up and he drove right into it."

In the clip, the driver can be seen doing doughnuts — spinning a vehicle in tight circles — in the sand on the Oregon coast before sliding into an oncoming wave and getting stuck. They had to be towed out, according to the post.

Don't drive on the beach at high tide. Smh this guy was doing cookies then the tide came up and he drove right into it, getting the women in whites, car stuck and had to be towed out.

Posted by Jill Heltne on Friday 28 March 2025

Viewers were both amused and horrified at the recklessness. "Why why why?!!" one person said. "So ridiculous!!" Another wrote, "This really is impressively stupid."

Fortunately, no person was harmed, but this serves as a reminder that the unpredictability of nature doesn't mix well with rash, careless behavior. 

Other tourons have been seriously injured, and some have even died, after ignoring clearly posted rules. In 2016, a man at Yellowstone National Park who left a safe boardwalk to swim illegally in a hot spring fell into a boiling, acidic spring, which killed him. Similarly, people drown, tumble off cliffs, and are attacked by animals in parks around the world. And while some of these deaths are tragic accidents, many could have been avoided with smarter decision-making.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Frustratingly, the consequences reverberate. Tourons frequently destroy fragile areas of ecosystems by wandering beyond designated areas; some people go as far as to drive across protected fields or even carve their names into coral reefs. This damage can have a lasting impact, affecting flora, fauna, and people. 

In some cases, animals that interact with humans — even when a human provoked the interaction and nobody was hurt — are euthanized as a preventive measure, to avoid the animals' becoming acclimated to people. This is heartbreaking for locals and others who maintain a healthy respect for and seek to coexist with their wild neighbors.

Being a touron is expensive, too — but not just for the touron. When they get injured or stuck, as one commenter pointed out, "Then our first responders have to help them with our tax dollars."

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x