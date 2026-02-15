  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man's dashcam captures terrifying 'near miss' situation on motorway: 'Be careful'

"We can never be sure of what we will encounter on our roads."

by Geri Mileva
In a shocking video on the social platform X, Meath LCSP Chairperson Ciarán Flynn swerved to avoid a cow that ran onto the road.

Photo Credit: X

In a shocking video on the social platform X, Meath Local Community Safety Partnership Chairperson Ciarán Flynn (@MrFlynnMeath) swerved to avoid a cow that ran onto the road.

Flynn caught the heart-stopping moment on his dashboard and other cameras, and his split-second reaction avoided a collision on the motorway.

In the clip, Flynn is cruising along Ireland's M6 when, seemingly out of nowhere, a black cow leaps over a median just in front of his vehicle.

It seems that the animal also disrupted traffic on the other side of the road, as the videos in the thread showed stopped emergency vehicles with their blue lights on.

"Be careful on the M6 this morning outside Rochfortbridge. Cow on the loose! I had a near miss," he wrote.

Animal strikes can be common, especially at dawn and dusk when visibility is low and wildlife tends to be more active. According to guidance from Penske Truck Leasing, slowing down and being vigilant may help prevent animal-related crashes. 

The threat of animal strikes has prompted wildlife crossing projects in several countries. In Washington, the Department of Transportation shared a video of elk using an animal corridor to safely navigate an interstate highway.

This incident shows the value of driving with caution and staying alert for animals that could suddenly cross the road. 

"My mate hit a cow in his brand new car many years ago. It rolled over his roof, mooed and wandered off. Car a total right off. Farmer had to cough up as apparently it's his fault if they get loose," one X user replied.

"Great awareness there. We can never be sure of what we will encounter on our roads. Split-second reaction," another commented.

