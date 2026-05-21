Driver discovers slithering stowaway after road trip from Florida

A driver wrapping up an eight-hour trip home from Florida discovered an unexpected passenger — a tiny snake curled up inside the car.

Worse, the little reptile slipped under the seat before the driver could safely move it, turning a strange wildlife encounter into a late-night game of hide-and-seek.

In the Reddit post on r/cornsnakes, the driver explained that it appeared after driving home from a visit to a friend's farm.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"He managed to make his way under the seat while I went to grab a stick. And now I can't find him," the person wrote.

The driver admitted to having some experience with snakes but asked for advice about how to lure the small creature out from underneath the seat.

Commenters quickly turned the moment into a mix of humor and sympathy.

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"Snake distribution system?" one joked.

Even in a lighthearted comment section, the story captured a real issue. Wild animals can and do end up inside vehicles, especially when cars are parked near fields, farms, woodpiles, or brush.

Encounters like this can feel random, but they are often tied at least partly to human activity. Cars create dark, sheltered spaces that can attract small animals seeking cover, while road trips and rural parking spots can bring people into closer contact with wildlife than they realize.

That can be stressful for both sides. Drivers may panic, especially if an animal disappears into a hard-to-reach part of the vehicle. For the snake, getting trapped in a moving car can mean dehydration, injury, or being unintentionally transported far from its habitat.

It is also a reminder that humanity's expansion into natural areas can increase wildlife encounters. As these kinds of stories often show, such moments are usually less about "aggressive" animals and more about wildlife navigating human-dominated spaces.

If a small snake or other wild animal gets into your car, the safest first step is to stay calm and keep the vehicle parked. Avoid grabbing blindly, where you could injure the animal or get bitten.

If possible, open the doors in a quiet area and give the animal a chance to leave on its own. If the animal stays put, calling local animal control, a wildlife rehabilitator, or an animal rescue group is a smart next step.

To lower the odds of a repeat, check your car before leaving rural or wooded areas, especially if doors or windows have been open for a while. Parking away from tall grass and clutter can also help.

Unfortunately, as the driver explained in the comment section, there would be no way to return the snake to its original home over eight hours away.

That said, the driver plans to call a local wildlife rescue to get professional advice on relocating the animal.

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