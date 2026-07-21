Driver returns to parked car, then police pull red-tailed boa constrictor from wheel rim

Situations like this can quickly become dangerous for both people and animals.

In Carthage, Missouri, a parking lot became the scene of an animal rescue after a driver spotted a red-tailed boa constrictor emerging through the openings of a wheel rim, according to KOAM News Now.

What happened?

KOAM News Now reported that the discovery happened on July 6 when a driver in a south Carthage parking lot returned to a vehicle and saw a large snake coming through the wheel rim.

When officers arrived, they found a red-tailed boa lodged underneath the vehicle with its head visible through the rim spokes. They removed the snake and secured it in a container.

According to police, the snake appears to have come from a residence before the vehicle reached the lot. They said it was probably an escaped pet. The owner had not been identified at the time, and the snake was not injured.

Why is this concerning?

Even when no one is hurt, situations like this can quickly become dangerous for both people and animals.

A startled driver may panic, and moving parts could easily crush or overheat a snake hiding in a car.

The encounter also reflects a pattern behind many human-animal conflicts. Animals often end up in stressful or risky contact with people because of the ways humans confine them or alter their surroundings.

Close encounters with animals are frequently tied to human disruption and overlap. Preserving wildlife habitats can decrease those encounters and make sure that everyone stays safer.

What's being done?

In this case, the immediate response helped prevent harm. Carthage Police removed the snake without injuring it.

Exotic animals need secure enclosures, careful handling, and regular checks to make sure they have not escaped. And making sure that small openings are closed up in and around your home could make your indoor space less appealing to other animals.

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