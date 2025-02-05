Officials search for driver who wrought damage in Death Valley, facing up to $25,000 fine and 6 months in prison: 'I'm saddened'

The National Park Service is asking the public for help finding a driver who broke the law in Death Valley by driving on Eureka Dunes. These dunes, the tallest in California, are home to several threatened species.

According to SFGate, a National Park Service employee discovered tire tracks on the dunes on Dec. 26. Further examination of the site by a biologist found that the vehicle or vehicles had caused considerable damage to some Eureka Dunegrass, which has been endangered since 1978. Five other rare species, including the Eureka Dunes evening primrose, were also potentially damaged.

Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds said in a press release, "I'm saddened that someone would disregard the survival of a rare species for a few minutes of joyriding," per SFGate.

If found, the driver faces hefty fines of up to $25,000 and imprisonment for up to six months. The potential fine is much greater than the $750 one for driving in unmarked areas in other parts of the park because the plants in Eureka Dunes are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, more than 1,600 plants and animals are federally listed as threatened or endangered in the U.S. and protected under the Endangered Species Act. The ESA aims to provide protections to conserve and recover animals and plants under threat, which helps protect biodiversity and ensure that they will be around for future generations.

Protecting biodiversity helps ensure healthy ecosystems that support a wide range of animal and plant life, including humans. For example, biodiversity is essential for clean water, food production, and the development of medicines.

This story was also posted to Reddit, where people were horrified by the driver's actions. Many said that they hope the National Park Service finds them. "I hope they find the perpetrators, and throw the maximum penalties at them," wrote one commenter.

Another added, "At the very minimum I hope this idiot gets a permanent ban on owning a driver's license."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



