Researchers make game-changing discovery after studying behavior of dragonflies: 'This is really useful going forward'

The implications are serious.

Rising temperatures affect biodiversity, but scientists have long struggled to grasp the full scope — until now.

A recent discovery by researchers at McGill University sheds new light on how early life stages, rather than adult conditions, shape biodiversity responses to environmental change.

What's happening?

The study revealed that the climate conditions dragonflies experience during their early, underwater life stages have a stronger impact on adult traits than the environments they inhabit as adults.

"This is really useful going forward as the results will provide a new general rule to guide how biodiversity scientists forecast climate responses — depending on juvenile or adult characteristics," said lead author and professor Lars L. Iversen.

The study included 87 dragonfly species across Europe, testing how variables like water temperature and seasonal shifts affect the juvenile phase. Not only did these factors influence juvenile dragonflies, but they also led to lasting changes in adult traits such as body size and wing shape.

Why is the dragonfly study important?

On the upside, the new findings allow researchers to better understand how changing climates may affect species.

Unfortunately, this discovery also suggests we may be missing critical windows for preservation if conservation efforts focus solely on adult populations.

The implications are serious — this may delay efforts to preserve ecosystems and the services they provide, including pest control.

As biodiversity continues to decline globally, losing species that contribute to these systems threatens food security and public health. TCD has previously highlighted similar risks in stories about pollinator loss and freshwater species declines.

What's being done about the impact of rising temperatures on biodiversity?

The study's authors are urging researchers and policymakers to factor early-life stages into conservation planning. Targeting these earlier lifecycles could improve how we protect species amid rising global temperatures.

For individuals, recognizing how our daily choices impact ecosystems can help support species at every life stage. Avoiding chemical lawn treatments and supporting eco-conscious initiatives are small yet meaningful steps that may protect juvenile habitats.

