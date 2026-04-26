Multiple giant 'doomsday fish' wash ashore on Mexican beach

"Those people are very lucky to see them even once in their lifetime."

The mysterious "doomsday fish," an elusive deep-sea dweller, has sparked excitement and speculation after not one but two were spotted struggling in the surf on a popular beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to Surfer, the creatures were oarfish — long, ribbon-like beings that typically live about 1,000 meters below the surface, far from human view.

According to a video by We Love Animals, people walking along the beach noticed something "flashing in the distance." They approached and realized the animals were writhing on the sand. One of a pair of sisters rushed in to help and, with assistance from other beachgoers, gently guided the fish back into the water.

But the moment quickly became even more surreal.

"Just as they finished helping the first one, they spotted another oarfish near the shore," the video description noted. "Seeing even one is extremely rare. Seeing two in the same place is almost unheard of."

For centuries, oarfish have been the subject of folklore about omens of natural disasters. These beliefs resurfaced after the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, as 20 oarfish had washed ashore in the months beforehand.

Scientists, however, say there's no evidence to support the idea.

Still, such encounters highlight the vast mysteries that remain in the ocean's depths and the delicate balance of its ecosystems. The sudden appearance of deep-sea creatures in unexpected places may hint at changes or disruptions unfolding far below, with effects that eventually reach the surface.

The rare sighting captivated viewers online, drawing awe from around the world.

"What a fantastic person that girl is to rush in without hesitation to help this distressed fish!" one commenter wrote. "My faith in people has been restored!"

"Those people are very lucky to see them even once in their lifetime," another added.

A third wrote, "That is an omen of something BIG that's going to happen."

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