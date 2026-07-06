Firefighters dig donkey named Chocolate out of belly-deep mud during heat wave

Hot weather can dry some areas out while leaving others deceptively unstable.

Photo Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

During a record-breaking heat wave in Hampshire, United Kingdom, a 20-year-old donkey named Chocolate became trapped belly-deep in mud, prompting a rescue that highlighted the unexpected dangers extreme weather can pose to animals.

What happened?

According to ITV News, near the village of Liss, after Chocolate sank and became trapped in a deep mud pit, responders were called in for a rescue. Officials from Petersfield arrived at the scene with animal-rescue-trained crews from Lyndhurst and Winchester.

The outlet reported that, luckily, firefighters were able to dig the donkey out and free her.

A local veterinarian examined her before she was taken back to an enclosure and reunited with her herd.

After the rescue, as ITV News reported, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service joked in a statement that it was a "useful reminder not to leave chocolate out in the sun!"

Why does it matter?

Despite the jokes, extreme heat can make conditions more dangerous for both people and animals.

Hot weather can dry some areas out while leaving others deceptively unstable, and animals can become trapped, overheated, or distressed far faster than many owners might expect.

Heat waves are not only about personal discomfort or higher cooling bills. They can also strain emergency services, put pets and livestock at risk, and create hazards in fields, ponds, and muddy low-lying areas that might otherwise seem harmless.

Animal rescues like this one can require specialized emergency response teams. In Chocolate's case, crews trained in animal rescue were called in to help.

Luckily, in Chocolate's case, rescuers were able to free her without a hitch. However, her story is a reminder to keep a watchful eye on pets and livestock during periods of extreme heat.

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