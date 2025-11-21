Researchers sound alarm after making ominous discovery in 100% of donkey feces samples: 'Hard evidence of the true scale of the problem'

The study centered on the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lamu Island, Kenya.

A study conducted by University of Portsmouth researchers focused on donkey feces, but it yielded findings with far broader implications for the environment and human health.

What's happening?

Although fecal samples collected from donkeys and cattle were an integral part of the research, its actual focus was plastic pollution. Specifically, researchers sought insight into the widespread problem of microplastics, defined as plastic debris measuring five millimeters or less.

As the authors noted, research into microplastics and animals tends to center on marine wildlife; when microplastics were first identified in 2004, it was by a marine biologist.

"Whilst the widespread negative impacts of plastic pollution on marine species are well researched and undisputed, the impacts of plastic pollution on terrestrial species are widely understudied," researchers wrote, citing "a critical evidence gap that needs to be filled."

In collaboration with organizations such as The Donkey Sanctuary, researchers zeroed in on the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lamu Island — off the coast of Kenya — where cars are banned and "working donkeys" are integral to daily life.

Researchers first observed the animals, a quarter of which were cattle and the remainder were donkeys, as they grazed. Later, they collected over three dozen fecal samples and analyzed them for plastic particulate matter.

Worryingly, 100% of cattle and donkey fecal samples collected contained microplastics.

Why is this concerning?

Throughout the newly published study, authors repeatedly acknowledged an abundance of research on marine microplastics, coupled with a dearth of land-based data.

Microplastics are still considered an emerging health threat. Scientists are continuing to work to pinpoint their prevalence in the environment and their impact on wildlife and human health.

Existing research has shown that microplastics have pervaded every corner of the planet, appearing in places humans rarely visit or can't reach.

Microplastics have been linked with a number of adverse human health outcomes, including increased risk of heart attack, vascular damage, and some cancers.

According to Phys.org, Dr. Obadiah Sing'Oei, The Donkey Sanctuary's program manager, recalled witnessing the "terrible — and preventable — suffering caused to donkeys who have ingested plastics" at the clinic in Lamu Island and described the findings as both validation and a call to action.

What's being done about it?

"This study provides hard evidence of the true scale of the problem and its widespread impact. Together with our partners, we will not rest until we have a joined-up solution to create a safer environment for all," Sing'Oei vowed.

Tackling the pressing problem of microplastics at a global scale takes time, but individuals can limit their household's direct exposure to this ubiquitous health risk.

Small changes, such as using less plastic and swapping your most-used items for plastic-free alternatives, can make a big difference.

