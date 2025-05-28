Researchers discover unexpected threat to dolphins off US shores — here's what's happening

A study has revealed another worrying consequence of seagrass dying in Florida's Indian River Lagoon that's now hitting the region's most iconic marine mammals.

Researchers found that declining seagrass beds (which support everything from shrimp to fish) are making it harder for dolphins to hunt and survive, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

What's happening?

The Indian River Lagoon, one of North America's most biodiverse estuaries, has lost more than half its seagrass over the past decade due to poor water quality, algae blooms, and nutrient pollution.

Without seagrass, fish populations plummet. In this case, dolphins, which once thrived in the area, are now showing signs of malnutrition and habitat stress.

As the base of the ecosystem vanishes, so do the species that dolphins rely on to feed. Some have been found severely underweight, while others are showing unusual foraging behavior that signals growing distress.

Researchers from the University of South Florida and the University of Central Florida said 17% of the dolphin deaths between 2000 and 2020 were caused by malnutrition, a number that is likely an undercount.

Why is seagrass important?

The collapse of marine habitats like seagrass meadows isn't just threatening dolphins — it threatens the fishing industries and local economies that depend on them. Events like these weaken coastal protections and signal a broader breakdown of biodiversity.

While dolphins could look for another location where food is more plentiful, they typically stay within their territories.

As seagrass disappears, species like shrimp and ladyfish are losing habitat. This provides the dolphins with less to eat. It's a stark reminder that when we harm nature's foundation, the damage affects the entire food chain, including us.

What's being done about the seagrass decline?

Fortunately, some areas of the Indian River Lagoon are beginning to recover, with seagrass making a small comeback.

Florida has pledged $100 million to upgrade septic systems and reduce runoff through the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program.

Meanwhile, The Nature Conservancy is backing tech that cuts pollution from urban neighborhoods, offering hope that targeted investment and restoration efforts may reverse some of the damage. On a personal level, being aware of local environmental issues is also key to mitigating them.

