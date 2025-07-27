Experts turn to unlikely helpers to track down elusive creatures: 'We've seen a dramatic increase in the number of finds'

Dogs have been given some pretty cool jobs over the years, but scientists may have found the best one yet for them. According to ENCA, dogs in South Africa are finding endangered tortoises.

Meet Delta, a border collie that works with its handler, Esther Matthew, from South Africa's Endangered Wildlife Trust.

Delta searches the grassy area near Cape Town for geometric tortoises that have a yellow star-like pattern. When the dog found the tortoise, it stopped and lay down. Matthew then went to search for the tortoise before throwing a foam Frisbee as the reward. This is how the dogs are trained. They associate the smell of the tortoise with something good, in this case, the toy.

The tortoise Delta found was a female one, according to Matthew, because of its flat belly.

Delta and these dogs are playing a crucial role in finding these endangered species, which are on the verge of extinction.

Sadly, as early as the 1990s, there were only 1,500 left. Now, there are estimated to be several hundred left, according to conservation authority Cape Nature Biologist Andrew Turner.

He added, "There are very few places left in the Western Cape that still support these tortoises. It's really just a couple of nature reserves and pieces of good habitat left on people's private property."

Due to development, their habitat has become fragmented, making them more vulnerable to other animals, fires, and droughts, which scientists warn are increasing with warming temperatures. Due to fragmentation, the tortoises are cut off from finding more of their species.

The good news, Matthew said, is that "We've seen a dramatic increase in the number of finds with the dogs."

Dogs are more effective at these searches and have an easier time finding juveniles and hatchlings that humans often overlook.

Unfortunately, the geometric tortoise is not the only animal in peril. For example, the Florida scrub jay has become rare. However, the Environmental Conservancy of North Port aimed to create a sanctuary for these birds.

These declines in numbers are not an isolated event. A 2024 report showed that since 1970, the global wildlife population decreased by about 73%.

Dogs like Delta are not the only part of the plan to save the tortoises. Endangered Wildlife Trust aims to build partnerships with homeowners.

However, bringing back species from the brink is challenging work, which is why it's vital to explore critical climate issues to find solutions for these problems.

Endangered Wildlife Trust's dry lands conservation program lead, Zanne Brink, said, "Our biggest challenge is to get enough information to prevent critical biodiversity areas from being lost to unsustainable land use.

