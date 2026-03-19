Dog owners could face unlimited fines under new changes to 'livestock worrying' law

These changes represent one of the biggest updates in decades, giving police and courts expanded authority.

Dog owners in England and Wales could soon face unlimited fines and potential loss of their pets under new legal changes aimed at better protecting farm animals, the BBC reported.

The updated rules have garnered widespread attention as authorities respond to a rise in incidents involving dogs attacking or harassing livestock.

According to NFU Mutual, nearly £2 million ($2.7 million) worth of livestock was severely injured or killed by dogs in 2025, a 10% increase from the previous year.

These changes represent one of the biggest updates to "livestock worrying" laws in decades, giving police and courts expanded authority.

Dog owners whose pets attack or chase livestock now face unlimited fines, replacing the previous £1,000 ($1,328) cap.

Police will also have the power to seize dogs, collect DNA evidence, and enter properties to investigate suspected incidents.

The law further expands protections to include animals such as alpacas and llamas, reflecting shifts in modern farming practices.

For many, the changes are long overdue.

Farmer Joshua Gay recalled losing around 35 ewes and lambs in a single incident involving a loose dog.

"Some were killed by the dog. Others were just driven into deep brambles and bushes so they couldn't get out and, with it being 30 degrees (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and them in a wool fleece, they basically baked like an oven and died," he told the BBC.

Beyond the immediate loss of animals, these incidents can disrupt local food systems and cause financial damage that ripples through rural communities.

Experts note that many attacks occur when dogs are off-leash and unfamiliar with livestock, especially during warmer months when more people visit the countryside.

"The owners think they know their dog, but that instinct just takes over," Gay added.

Supporters argue that the stricter rules are essential to prevent further harm.

"For irresponsible dog owners who let their dogs run loose under no control, who let them off lead in sheep fields, who show no effort to reduce them chasing livestock — I am absolutely supportive of unlimited fines," said Dr. Anna Muir, a dog behaviorist, per the BBC.

However, she cautioned that even responsible dog owners could get "caught out" when encountering livestock on public paths.

For that reason, she stresses that keeping dogs on a leash wherever livestock may be present remains the safest option.

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