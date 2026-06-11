Baby deer's camouflage is so good that dog doesn't realize he's standing on it

"Oh my God, my dog is stupid."

A hidden fawn turned into a viral joke after its natural camouflage proved so effective that a nearby dog seemed not to notice it was almost underfoot. The owner's astonished play-by-play added a memorable note to the whole proceedings, as Outdoors noted.

What happened?

Pamela Goodman recorded the moment, which ABC News (@abcnews) shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Goodman watches the scene unfold and can hardly believe what she is seeing. The fawn's coloring and habit of freezing keep it effectively unnoticed by her dog, Emmitt.

"Oh my God, my dog is stupid," she says. "He does not know he's standing on a baby deer."

Though the moment looks hard to believe, baby deer often avoid notice by blending into grass and brush, remaining completely still. A commenter explained how it could fool the dog.

"Baby deer are scentless," they explained. "His natural defenses were doing exactly what they were intended to do."

Why does it matter?

For young fawns, staying frozen and relying on their spotted coats and lack of scent is a common way to avoid predators while their mothers forage nearby. A deer that appears to be alone has not necessarily been abandoned, as this behavior is often part of how it stays safe.

That also means dogs may encounter wild animals without detecting them, and people may assume a hidden or unmoving fawn needs rescuing. Often, the better course is to control pets and leave the animal alone rather than step in.

Many commenters on Instagram thought Goodman should have intervened or put her dog on a leash to spare the baby deer the scare.

"A responsible dog owner would have called the dog away not letting it cause unnecessary stress," a user offered.

What are people saying?

Other users took more delight in the dog's complete obliviousness.

"This is a great example of what happens when animals are domesticated," a commenter joked.

Another viewer chalked it up to the specific type of breed on display.

"But it's a Doodle… it can be fooled by a damp napkin," they quipped.

A more charitable user had their own theory, which gave the dog a little more credit than those users or Goodman. "He's playing along to make the deer feel good about himself," they offered.

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