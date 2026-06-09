Gardener peeks out window and finds mama deer has turned new garden beds into fawn nursery

"Deer are both sworn mortal enemies you constantly battle and the cutest darn things that you've ever seen."

A gardener who planned to spend the day finishing a set of new raised beds got an unexpected surprise when they discovered a newborn fawn tucked among the planters.

What happened?

According to a Reddit post, the gardener's yard project was suddenly put on hold when they spotted the tiny visitor outside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I had grand plans to finish filling and planting my new garden beds today," the original poster wrote. "But I peeked out my window and saw that a mama deer decided to drop off her fawn instead."

The OP joked about a reality many gardeners know well: deer can wreak havoc on a garden, but they're a lot harder to dislike when they look this cute.

"Ah, the cognitive dissonance of gardening...deer are both sworn mortal enemies you constantly battle and the cutest darn things that you've ever seen," they said. "Here's hoping mama just went out for breakfast and will be back soon. I have a lot to do today out there!"

The sight of the tiny fawn resting in the unfinished beds delighted commenters, though many also suggested the gardener probably would not be getting much done outside that day.

Why does it matter?

Deer can devastate vegetable patches and ornamental plantings, which is why many gardeners rely on netting, cloches, and other barriers to protect their hard work.

However, for many gardeners, creating habitat for local wildlife is one of the main reasons they replace traditional lawns with native plants and wildlife-friendly gardens.

Replacing at least part of a monoculture lawn with lower-maintenance options can save time and money on mowing and upkeep, while also reducing water bills.

Native plants are especially helpful because they tend to be better adapted to local conditions, which means less watering and less fuss overall.

While no yard can be made completely critter-proof, thoughtful landscaping can support pollinators and other wildlife while reducing the labor and resources needed to keep an outdoor space thriving.

What are people saying?

A number of commenters leaned into the joke, imagining the garden as a kind of backyard day care for wild animals.

One person wrote, "Mama thanks you for creating the perfect shelter for her baby. She was getting worried about where she could hide it on the lawn."

The original poster played along, replying, "Hopefully she's not spreading the word that my deer daycare has openings available."

Other replies were jealous of the situation.

"Oh wow that is so awesome!" one wrote. "That would be so cool to walk out to that."

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