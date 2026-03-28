Dog owner issues warning after encountering wild animals in yard: 'It was surprising how bold they appeared'

"The veterinarian told us that one of her wounds alone could have been fatal."

Thousands of families live near coyotes without ever encountering problems. Yet coyote season can be stressful for pet owners.

Unfortunately, new homeowners in the area of Mokena, Illinois, experienced an unlucky encounter with two coyotes that almost took their dog's life.

"We never imagined an encounter like this," owner Jessica Dabski said to Patch.

Dabski described the evening of the attack as "nothing unusual" until she heard her 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sydney, bark in distress. When she stepped outside, she saw two coyotes attacking her dog, and they were not deterred by her presence.

"It was surprising how bold they appeared in that moment, and our focus was on getting Sydney safely back inside," Dabski added.

Once the coyotes saw another human, Dabski's fiancé, approach, only then did they retreat, and the couple was able to carry Sydney into their home.

"The veterinarian told us that one of her wounds alone could have been fatal — which was incredibly difficult to hear," Dabski continued.

Sydney had deep puncture wounds around her neck, which needed emergency surgery. She also needed continued care, treatment, and close monitoring as she healed.

January through March is mating season for most coyotes. Coyotes are supposed to avoid humans, but if they are too accustomed to human contact, they may become more aggressive toward people and their pets. More encounters can lead to more attacks, which lead to more euthanized wild animals.

During this time of year, it's important to keep pets on a close leash during walks and not leave them unattended when outside. All outside food, whether pet food or trash, should be secured. Lastly, if a coyote is spotted, it's best to make yourself loud and big and back away slowly instead of running.

Luckily, Sydney made a full recovery after three weeks.

"We are incredibly grateful to still have her with us. Sydney isn't just a pet; she is truly woven into the fabric of our family and part of our everyday life," Dabski said.

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