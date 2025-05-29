Scientists issue dire warning that US is unprepared for inevitable natural disaster with devastating impacts — here's what you need to know

It's not a case of if but when it will hit.

Experts are warning that the United States could be dangerously underprepared for the next natural disaster after spending and staffing cuts to critical federal agencies.

What's happening?

As CNN reported, a major earthquake is brewing in the Pacific Northwest, and the U.S. is the least prepared it has ever been. It's not a case of if but when it will hit, and the odds increase each year. There are more immediate concerns with hurricane season about to begin, along with a host of other extreme weather events.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration conducts critical climate research and monitors conditions worldwide. The Trump administration is eyeing staffing cuts of up to 20%, per the New York Times, which will severely hamper an already understaffed agency. The United States Geological Survey monitors ShakeAlert, an early warning system for earthquakes, and maintains 24/7 monitoring of volcanic activity in Hawai'i. Spending and staffing cuts are making that crucial work unsustainable in the long run.

Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency lost 200 employees in February, the proposed budget will slash funding by $644 million, and the agency may be scrapped entirely, per the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Why is disaster preparedness important?

Because of planet-heating pollution from dirty energy sources, extreme weather events have increased in frequency and severity. Short-term spending cuts will have major long-term implications.

For example, axing FEMA will eliminate decades of expertise and knowledge at a stroke. It will make coordinating a response to disaster much more difficult, and some states and communities will feel that impact all the more. Individual states do not have the capacity to absorb the work currently overseen by FEMA, NOAA, and the USGS.

What can be done about spending cuts to critical agencies?

It might seem daunting, but taking practical and straightforward steps can undo some of the damage. First, staying informed about climate issues and backing policymakers who prioritize the environment are crucial.

Environmental concerns and funding the agencies that safeguard them need not be partisan issues. Indeed, most Americans support FEMA, and almost all states benefit regularly from the agency's help. Conversations with family and friends about these issues can go a long way toward lasting change.

