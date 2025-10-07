Residents stunned as beloved natural feature disappears before their eyes: 'The change has been so fast'

"We're more worried than ever as every year goes by."

The glaciers of Washington's North Cascade Mountains are disappearing, as reported by KUOW.

"We're just watching, essentially, the collapse of the glacier system," explained glacier researcher Mauri Pelto. "The change has been so fast."

Nearby residents and researchers say they feel like the glaciers are disappearing before their eyes.

What's happening?

Scientists agree that glaciers around the world are melting because of the overheating of the planet, which has been exacerbated by human activity. Since the Industrial Revolution, carbon dioxide and other pollutants have raised temperatures, causing glaciers to melt at a rapid rate, a critical climate issue.

The North Cascades in Washington have been experiencing a drought for several months, and this summer was recorded as the fourth-warmest and seventh-driest since 1895, as noted by Jacob Genuise, climatologist with the Washington State Climate Office, per KUOW.

Why are the glaciers in Washington important?

The North Cascade Range has nearly 100 named glaciers, which, other than Alaska, is more than any other area of the United States.

The glaciers are part of the habitat for native mountain goats, and the runoff that supports the salmon is also warming, disrupting the balance of their ecosystems. Officials have also noted low water flows in the area's fishing rivers, which are vital for the native tribes.

The salmon are not able to access spawning grounds because of the decreased flow, so the population may be affected.

"We're more worried than ever as every year goes by," said policy representative and Upper Skagit Indian Tribe elder Scott Schuyler, per KUOW. "We've been very fortunate that our glaciers are still intact, but they are diminishing."

What's being done about the melting of the glaciers?

Glacial melt is occurring all over the world.

"The same thing's happening in New Zealand. It's happening in the Alps. It's happening in the Andes, Alaska, British Columbia," said Pelto, per KUOW. "So it's the same story everywhere. So it is a global warming."

By raising awareness about climate issues and doing what we can to make environmentally friendly choices, we can hope to slow the process.

