Locals sound alarm as concerning phenomenon unfolds across mountain range: 'Nearly 60% ... in many areas'

A mountain range in India is usually beautifully covered in snow by December, but this year things are different. According to The Newz Radar, the Dhauladhars, a mountain range in India, are still brown and grey when they should be covered in white now.

What's happening?

The area is experiencing an extreme drought with almost no rainfall this year. It's 95% below the average, causing the soil for crops to be dry.

Farmers said, "Nearly 60% of the wheat sowing is pending in many areas due to a lack of moisture." They are turning to alternatives such as mustard, fodder, and barley crops.

Why is the drought in India concerning?

"An agriculture official said the state had managed only 75% wheat sowing so far, adding that continued dry weather could hamper germination," per The Newz Radar. Apple orchards are also at risk of not producing enough yields for next year if the dry weather continues.

This is not an isolated incident. Places across the world are experiencing extreme droughts. According to a report by the U.S. National Drought Mitigation Center and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, food and water are being disrupted all over the world due to rising temperatures.

For example, cattle have died, rivers dried up, and child malnutrition doubled in Zimbabwe. Food prices are soaring in Mexico City, with cilantro going up 400%. Water levels in the Amazon basin have dropped, causing fish die-offs and contaminating drinking water.

What's being done about droughts?

Researchers are working on ways to protect farmers and the food supply. According to research from Simon Fraser University's School of Mechatronics Systems Engineering, indoor farming could be the solution. They've created a robot prototype that uses artificial intelligence to monitor the water needs for tomatoes. This could help mitigate the drought crisis.

Droughts are threatening the global food and water supplies, so it's vital that solutions continue to be explored.

