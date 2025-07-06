US agency turns to specially trained dogs to help protect food supply — here's what's happening

The program started in 1984 and expanded to a 17-acre facility by 2009.

The United States' top-rated pet helps protect the food supply at various transit points.

PR Newswire reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service trains canines to sniff out banned foods through its Detector Dog Program, which was originally established in 1984.

Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Don't be surprised when you see Jack Russell terriers, beagles, and Labrador retrievers paying attention to luggage at airports and other border crossings. The furry food inspectors receive 8-10 weeks of training at the 17-acre National Detector Dog Training Center in Atlanta.

The pups are tasked with detecting contraband, including vegetables, meat, and fruit from foreign countries. Doing so helps ensure destructive invasive species don't make their way into the agricultural supply.

Don't worry, the dogs get a fair retirement. According to PR Newswire, canines work for 6-8 years before retirement by 9 years old.

These programs also help shelter and rescue dogs increase their chances of adoption by reducing stress and increasing socialization. Sadly, poor adoption rates increase shelter dogs' chances of euthanasia, according to a study published in Science Direct.

Using their sniffing skills at work provides mental stimulation and positive interactions with humans. After retirement, the trained dogs can enjoy a private life with their handler or placement in another caring home.

These worker dogs not only help people but also other species. For example, the Wind River Bear Institute trains dogs to scare bears away from human settlements, thus decreasing the potential for attacks that may result in animal euthanasia.

Some pups act as oil detectors, finding the smallest spots after spills. The sooner the areas become oil-free, the sooner affected birds and other animals can regain their habitat.

Protecting agriculture from disease helps reduce food waste while supporting a stronger food chain. According to Feeding America, 92 billion pounds of food is wasted annually in the country.

However, healthy and pathogen-free crops minimize the likelihood of pre- and post-harvest loss. According to the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, 20% to 40% of global crop production destruction comes from pests.

You can also take local action to help the program grow its puppy squad by contacting them about a potential four-legged invasive sniffer in your circle. They take on healthy 1- to 3-year-old candidates from private owners, shelters, and rescue groups.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.