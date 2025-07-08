Officials threaten residents with fines for violating first-ever ban on watering lawns: 'Without your help, we are not going to be able to continue'

"Whatever you can do, from the standpoint of citizen, to help cut back on your water use, please do it right now."

Des Moines property owners may be fined if caught watering their lawns, according to a recent ABC News report.

In June, the Central Iowa Water Works water utility company issued a water ban in the Des Moines metro area for unnecessary water use due to high levels of nitrates in local rivers. The high concentration of nitrates has compromised the company's ability to effectively keep up with water treatment compared to public water demand.

According to ABC News, local rivers like the Des Moines and the Raccoon Rivers in central Iowa had near-record levels of nitrates in the water. These chemical compounds are essential nutrients for aquatic plants, per the Environmental Protection Agency, but a high concentration in water degrades the water quality and can cause harm to aquatic life and humans — particularly infants under six months — if not adequately filtered out.

The EPA standard for "safe levels" of maximum containment is under 10 milligrams per liter, or 10 parts per million.

Per the EPA, the most common culprit of nitrate contamination is fertilizer and manure runoff from agricultural fields, carried by spring rains, the most recent of which has alleviated drought and abnormally dry conditions in the state.

"It's pulling water through the soil column and discharging it back to our streams with very high nitrate concentrations," said Larry Weber, director of the University of Iowa's IIHR–Hydroscience and Engineering Department, per ABC News.

Central Iowa Water Works is having trouble keeping up with filtering out the high levels of nitrate from the water while meeting the water needs of the public. Thus, the water utility company is asking citizens to refrain from unnecessary water use, including for watering lawns, filling pools, or washing cars.

"Whatever you can do, from the standpoint of citizen, to help cut back on your water use, please do it right now," said Des Moines Mayor Connie Boeson, per ABC News.

Conserving water use during a period where water utility companies are strained illuminates how much unnecessary water we use daily, including for keeping lawns green, which typically consist of invasive grass species.

Invasive grasses require a lot more water than native plants to stay healthy. They also grow much faster than native plant species due to a lack of natural predators, requiring more frequent mowing for yard upkeep.

Upgrading to a natural lawn, consisting of slower-growing and drought-resistant native plants, helps conserve water use, saving you time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills. Native plants support the local ecosystem, attracting pollinators to your yard, which support plant reproduction and protect the human food supply.

Homeowners in central Iowa may find the switch to native plants an advantage that will benefit them in the long run.

"Without your help, we are not going to be able to continue to produce water that meets the EPA for nitrate," said Tami Madsen, executive director of Central Iowa Water Works, per ABC News.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.