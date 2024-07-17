Scientists warn that ancient Greek sanctuary could be sinking into sea: 'Condemned to disappear in around 50 years'

Like the famed fictional city of Atlantis, a very real historic Greek site may soon find itself lost to water and under the sea. Scientists have warned that rising sea levels caused by a climate in chaos could lead Delos, an ancient site known for its temples, to be lost forever within decades, Phys.org reported.

What's happening?

Delos, a UNESCO heritage site a short boat ride from Mykonos, is doomed to disappear, scientists have warned. The ancient Greeks knew it as the birthplace of Apollo and his sister Artemis, and its 2,000-year-old buildings provide information on daily life during the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

Phys.org detailed that a study done last year by Aristotelio University in Thessaloniki found that the chemical makeup of certain materials used in cultural monuments is greatly affected by rising global temperatures and high humidity levels.

"Delos is condemned to disappear in around 50 years," said Veronique Chankowski, head of the French School of Athens, an archaeological school that has been excavating the site for the past 150 years.

She noted that the sea level has risen by up to 20 meters (66 feet) in some parts of the island in 10 years. While the effects of rising temperatures threaten the buildings, rising sea levels threaten to wash away the land itself, not just the structures that sit atop it.

"All coastal cities will lose significant areas currently located at sea level," said Athena-Christiana Loupou, a Greek archaeologist and Delos guide.

Why is the impending loss important?

The loss of this archeological site would be devastating and mean more than just lost history. Many of the plants and animals that inhabit the island would also be lost. Further, what is threatening Delos also threatens islands like Gardi Sugdub off Panama's coast and coastal areas where people live.

Rising sea levels are a result of rising global temperatures caused by human activity. If we don't slow down our planet's rapid overheating, entire communities, ecosystems, and human lives may be lost.

What's being done to protect Delos and other coastal communities?

Wooden support beams have been used to hold up some walls on Delos' structures, Chankowski told Phys.org, adding that the issue will require a multi-disciplinary response.

As far as the bigger picture, experts are working to strengthen shorelines, and some are even designing floating homes and neighborhoods. Even sea otters are being put to work.

As individuals, we can all take steps to stop Earth's overheating and keep sea levels from rising further. Some actions include electrifying our transportation and installing clean energy at home, donating to causes on the ground, and voting for pro-climate candidates.

