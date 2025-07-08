Astonishing photo from trail camera confirms suspicions after capturing stunning jungle predator: 'They were convinced [it] was here'

"I have seen the animal at least four times."

A leopard was spotted on the prowl in Delhi, India, according to the Hindustan Times.

After repeated community sightings in the village of Jagatpur, a local nature enthusiast set up a trail camera. It was located close to the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, a 457-acre territory with both visitor and reserve areas.

"I have seen the animal at least four times," said local man Mehfooz Ali, per the Hindustan Times. "I first saw what looked like a leopard in January and since then others have also seen it. We were convinced it was a leopard but we did not have proof."

"They were convinced a leopard was here and showed me pugmarks," said the trail camera owner, Hemant Garg, per the Hindustan Times. "I was convinced and set up a camera trap on Sunday. On the same night, the leopard was recorded at 10.27pm."

Trail cameras are vital pieces of equipment for learning more about elusive species. In this instance, it can provide data needed to save lives.

Leopard attacks in urban environments are becoming increasingly common in India as natural habitats are degraded and food sources become more scarce. Some researchers have even been able to attach cameras to collars on wild leopards to better understand their movement patterns and inform better safety measures.

Additional resources have been deployed to address the leopard roaming Jagatpur. Forest officials have committed to more surveillance and public education about wildlife interactions.

Faiyaz Khudsar, the scientist in charge of the Delhi Development Authority's Biodiversity Parks Programme, weighed in on the sighting. "Historically, we have seen leopards in both the Aravalli ranges and across the Yamuna floodplains landscape," he said, per the Hindustan Times. "The Yamuna offers a corridor for the animal to move."

