Police video shows daring rescue of animal caught in unusual predicament: 'We're just trying to help'

On a snowy day in Livonia, Michigan, police officers were called upon to help a frightened deer in a tough situation, as reported by the local Daily Telegram.

"We're just trying to help," an officer said, attempting to calm the frantic animal.

The deer's antlers were tangled in a long hammock rope dangling from a tree near a home. The police body cam footage shows the deer tossing its head and struggling. Though its legs touched the ground and it could stand, it was understandably distressed and did not understand that the officers were trying to help.

One officer used a long pole with a sharp object on the end that looked like a tree-trimming tool. After several attempts, the deer was freed despite having a dangling rope attached to its antlers that could eventually get caught on something else.

When initially cut loose, the deer did not understand that it was free and just stood there.

"You're free, dude," one officer encouraged the deer. "You're good, man. Go!"

On wobbly legs, the deer went off into the surrounding trees.

It is not uncommon for an animal to need to be rescued by humans because of human actions. The impact on the animal is twofold, as they are in distress because of the predicament, but additionally due to the human interaction that the rescuing requires.

Aside from entanglement or being trapped in some way, humans can also inadvertently hurt wild animals by feeding them. The animals become reliant on the food and sometimes forget how to forage for food on their own, which is dangerous should the human-provided food source disappear. This can also artificially boost the population of the species, which disrupts the natural balance of the ecology in the area.

In some cases, they can also lose their fear of humans. This can jeopardize their safety if they approach people. People feed animals out of kindness, but wildlife experts urge us to stop.

We can help wildlife around us by planting native plants. By rewilding your yard, you provide native species with food and shelter, as well as save time and money on garden upkeep since native plants require less maintenance.

Taking action locally can help wildlife thrive and help keep a balanced ecology, which is important in the fight against the warming of the planet.

The Livonia deer was thankfully freed to frolic another day.

