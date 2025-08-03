Man sparks decade-long legal battle after discovering source of mysterious flooding in basement: 'It's coming to light'

"We are in this until the end."

Residents near Canada's Deer Lake Power plant have had to deal with years of basement and backyard flooding. In 2014, frustrated homeowner Richard Dewey decided he'd had enough and took action, as detailed by The Telegram.

He told CBC radio that digging trenches failed to eliminate the "brook" in his basement. What Dewey uncovered would spark a legal battle he never expected.

His search for answers confirmed his fears about water leaking from the Humber Canal. It exposed decades of neglect tied to Corner Brook Pulp and Paper, The Telegram reported. The CBC noted that the canal pulls water from Grand Lake to power the mill and provide electricity for its factory.

In 2019, he discovered rusting barrels at the canal's bottom, per CBC News. The debris may date back to the 1950s, according to the outlet.

After pleading for inspections via email, the company conducted a cleanup. However, Dewey expressed distrust toward the tests, which claimed the barrels caused no harm.

Other families joined Dewey in suing Kruger Inc., the town, and the province back in 2015. Kruger owns the paper factory and the power plant.

The provincial Supreme Court stopped the case twice, as noted by The Telegram. In 2025, the local Court of Appeals finally certified their class action, giving residents hope.

"It is a classic story, and it's coming to light because of the dogged determination and the get-up-and-go of Richard Dewey," his lawyer, Bob Buckingham, told The Telegram.

The local Department of Government Modernization and Service Delivery issued a statement that a probe was underway. This investigation could pave the way for actions toward environmental cleanup and safer drinking water for the community.

Dewey vowed to fix the "canal nightmare," honoring a promise to his late mother, Linda. According to The Telegram, she died of cancer in 2014.

In his CBC News interview, Dewey said that creosote, a toxic, tar-like timber preservative, coated the canal's penstocks or wooden pipes. He believed the same water seepage damaging neighbors' homes could be linked to their illnesses, including cancer.

A court win would bring peace of mind to many elderly residents who have lived with flooding for years. The support from Dewey's neighbors and their reactions highlight why taking action as a community is worth it. With the right resources, even long fights can bring change.

As Dewey said, per The Telegram, "There still may be a long legal road ahead, but we are in this until the end."

