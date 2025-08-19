Homeowner captures video after unexpected visitor crashes through living room window: 'I wouldn't know what to do'

A deer smashed through a living room window in New Jersey and startled the homeowner in a viral Instagram video posted by ABC 7 NY (@abc7ny).

The homeowner, Brian Carnes, is familiar with farm animals and seemingly knew what to do pretty quickly to help the terrified animal. He grabbed the deer by its antlers and led it right out the back door.

What's happening?

The incident happened earlier this week in Medford, according to the post.

"We do have a goat that has a horn and whenever he messes with me I grab his horn and that's it, it's game over," Carnes said in the interview. "I thought 'why not grab him by his antler' and then pulled him out the rear door of my house and let him out into the backyard."

A wildlife specialist, professor Gerald Hough from Rowan University, told ABC 6 that such situations are actually common. Deer may see darkness beyond a window and mistake it for an escape, ending up trapped.

"They see a window or a screen door as a possible way to get away from whatever it is that they're being chased by," said Hough.

Why are these encounters concerning?

Human-deer encounters have been increasing as habitat loss, urban sprawl, and shrinking natural spaces are becoming the norm. Urban expansion makes it so that deer (and other wildlife) are more likely to bump into us in our own spaces, or vice versa.

More frequent interactions raise the risk for things like property damage, injury, or worse for both deer and people. This video is an example, as commenters pointed out that it looks as if the deer was injured from slipping on the floor inside the house. There is also a higher risk for wildlife-vehicle collision accidents, research shows.

What's being done about habitat loss?

Some communities are adopting measures to reduce conflict and guide deer safely through or around human spaces. For example, Eagle Mountain, Utah, has introduced zoning and a wildlife crossing detection system that helps deer move safely through human areas. As communities become denser and lots become smaller (like in places like New Jersey), community-based management of the deer population has been increasingly encouraged.

"Omg I wouldn't know what to do," one Instagram user wrote.

"Poor thing is injured," another said.

"Human greed has destroyed natural habitat and nature and wildlife has been harmed due to this. They don't have enough open land/forest/resources which has pushed them to be closer to humans," pointed out a third.

